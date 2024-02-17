Bronx teen held without bail in Mt. Eden subway shootout murder of innocent bystander

A teen accused of killing an innocent bystander in a wild spray of bullets on a Bronx subway platform was ordered held without bail at his criminal court arraignment Friday.

Langel Jones, 16, is charged as an adult with murder, assault, reckless endangerment and other charges.

Jones is accused of trading gunfire with other youths at the Mt. Eden station on the No. 4 line on Monday night. One of the bullets the teen fired hit struck 35-year-old Mexican immigrant Obed Beltrán-Sánchez in the chest, prosecutors say.

The accused teen looked stunned as he sat in the Bronx courtroom, turning his head to look at his family. He turned his gaze back to the judge and did not look back again.

“I understand you have a job to do, but this is my family,” Jones’ mother told a Daily News reporter.

“He’s only 16 years old,” she said.

Beltrán-Sánchez died St. Barnabas Hospital. Five other people were wounded in the back-and-forth gunfire.

Jones’ 14-year-old rival is also in custody in connection with the shootout, and cops are looking for a third shooter, said Christine Scaccia with the Bronx DA’s office.

The teen charged in Beltrán-Sánchez’s murder was “seen along with another individual firing weapons at a third individual who fires back,” Scaccia said.

Beltrán-Sánchez planned to return to his home in Mexico next year. He is survived by his wife, two children ages 12 and 7, and his parents, said Mexican news outlet La Silla Rota.

The suspect is due back in court on February 20.