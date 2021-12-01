Bronx teen, one of four people wounded in wild drive-by shooting, has died

A Bronx teen, one of four people wounded in a wild drive-by shooting, has died, police said Thursday.

Aneki Chung, 18, died at Jacobi Medica Center Nov. 22, five days after he was shot in the head on Burke Ave. near Barnes Ave.

Chung, who had an imitation pistol on him, appears to have been the intended target. Police have yet to make any arrests.

The shooters, the driver and a passenger in a black SUV heading west on Burke Ave., fired at least 12 shots. The driver barely bothered to take aim, unleashing a barrage of bullets over the roof of the car with one hand while still steering the SUV with his other, cops said.

“The car came by and there were so many shots I couldn’t count,” said one witness, who was too rattled to give her name. “I wasn’t looking too hard because I don’t want to get shot.”

In addition to Chung, a 59-year-old woman was shot in the left leg, a 15-year-old boy was hit in the buttocks and a 26-year-old man was struck in his upper body.

All three were taken to Jacobi Medical Center and were expected to recover. It’s believed at least two of the survivors were innocent bystanders.

Chung’s aunt, Jasmine Willoughby, 65, was shocked he was hurt.

“He’s a good kid who goes to school,” she said after the shooting. “He’s a quiet kid who’d help you fix your computer.”