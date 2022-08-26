Bronx trio surrenders after fatal wreck that killed woman outside Yankee Stadium

Three suspects surrendered in the fatal hit-and-run of a Bronx senior citizen, struck as they sped through the streets near Yankee Stadium with a stash of stolen catalytic converters in their trunk, police said Friday.

The trio turned themselves in at the 44th Precinct stationhouse hours after the deadly wreck that killed Cathy Garcia, 69, shortly after 5 a.m. Thursday as she drove along E. 161st St., with the three men jumping from a damaged 2022 BMW X6 SUV and fleeing the scene, cops said.

Driver Carlos Hernandez, 24, of Queens, was accompanied by Manhattan residents Edwin Ampero, 29, and Atahualda Rodriguez, 28, at the Bronx station house where they were arrested at 1:20 a.m. Friday, police said.

Hernandez was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of stolen property, cops said.

Ampero and Rodriguez were both arrested for criminal possession of stolen property and possession of burglar tools, the NYPD said. Authorities said the three bolted from their vehicle as first responders arrived and rushed Garcia to Lincoln Hospital, where she died.

Garcia was driving a 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander when T-boned by the speeding BMW heading eastbound, tearing the driver’s side wheel off the vehicle, cops and eyewitnesses said.

Investigators recovered a dozen of the converters from the BMW’s trunk, the latest in an ongoing spate of such thefts. Scrap yards pay up to $250 for the devices to recover the semi-precious metals inside, including platinum, palladium and rhodium.

The converters, which can cost up to $2,000 to replace, are designed to control exhaust emissions.

An NYPD crackdown on the thefts began this summer, with the auto crime unit launching a program where car owners can get a serial number etched into their converters and logged with police.