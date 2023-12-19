Bronx twins, 5, violently vomiting before found dead in living room

The 5-year-old twins found dead in their family’s Bronx apartment were violently sick and vomiting hours before their cold bodies were discovered on the living room floor, the Daily News has learned.

The mother of the tragic twins told police she found them throwing up in their beds about 3 a.m. Monday, a police source said.

She took her son and daughter into the living room of their Morris Heights apartment to care for them, eventually leaving them briefly alone to take a shower, she told police. After her shower, she says she found her children dead and called 911, the source said.

Police and city emergency medical technicians arrived at the apartment on E. 175th St. near Topping Ave. about 11:20 a.m. Monday.

Both children were already cold to the touch, suggesting they may have gone into cardiac arrest some time before the mother called 911, the source said.

The distraught mom was taken to an area hospital for observation, NYPD Assistant Chief Benjamin Gurley told reporters at a press conference Monday.

“She’s not injured but she’s emotionally destroyed,” said Gurley, the commanding officer of NYPD Patrol Borough Bronx.

The mom also underwent a psychological exam, the source said.

The twins’ father wasn’t home when his children died, cops said. He was taken in for questioning Monday and was cooperating with investigators.

Neither child had any obvious signs of trauma and no drugs were found inside the home, cops said. An autopsy is slated Tuesday to determine how the tots died, a spokeswoman for the city Medical Examiner said.

Gurley said the twins had been sick and were sent home from school about a week ago at the onset of their symptoms.

“When you go up and see two 5-year-olds laying on the floor unresponsive and cold at this time of the year, you can imagine what the family is going through,” Gurley said. “You can imagine what the mother and the father are going through.”