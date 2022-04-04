Bronx woman, 76, left with broken hip by muggers was coming home from late night out dancing

A 76-year-old Bronx woman left with a broken hip by a crew of crooks was coming home from a late night out dancing when she was attacked in her apartment building lobby, her son said Monday.

The victim faces a long recovery after the caught-on-video clash, according to her son, who asked that only his first name, Sean, be used.

“She’s very active, so that just makes this even more potentially tragic,” Sean said. “She’s in recovery. She had hip surgery. It’s too early to tell but so far, so good.”

The victim was set upon by a trio of laughing muggers about 12:30 a.m. Sunday as she returned to her building on Roberts Ave. near Hobart Ave. in Pelham Bay from a night dancing at Jimmy Ryan’s Bronx Grill and Bar.

The crooks approached from behind and pulled her hair, then pushed their way in as the victim tried to close the door on them.

One of the robbers, who appears to be a teenage girl, swung the woman around by her arm until she fell to the lobby floor. She then grabbed the victim’s purse, with $50 and a debit card inside, and ran off with her accomplices.

“She couldn’t move,” Sean said. “She was in immense pain.”

His mother is recovering at Jacobi Medical Center.

The victim has lived in her building more than 50 years and never had a problem, her son said. She has talked about how happy she is to live in a “nice community.”

The son derided the attackers as “little punks” and predicted they’ll soon get caught.

“They’re idiots,” the son said. “They don’t realize there’s cameras everywhere, especially in an apartment building. They deserve to get caught and punished.”

Sean is anxious for his mother to regain her old life back.

“You’re thinking ‘I’m just going to steal this old lady’s purse’ but you can affect somebody’s whole life,” he said.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.