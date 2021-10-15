Bronx woman convicted in ghoulish crime spree targeting homes of funeral attendees

The “Funeral Burglar” was nailed dead to rights by a Westchester County jury.

Ghoulish defendant Latonia Stewart was convicted Thursday on six felony counts for robbing the homes of a half-dozen victims attending their spouse’s wakes or funerals after scanning through online obituaries to select her targets, according to District Attorney Miriam Rocah.

The Bronx resident faces a term of 3½ to 15 years in prison on each count after jurors needed just two hours to return their verdict following a week-long trial in the creepy crime spree. Sentencing was scheduled for Nov. 22.

Stewart, dubbed the “Funeral Burglar,” pored through cyberspace to find her bereaved victims, striking as they gathered with family and friends to mourn their losses.

The 30-year-old defendant committed the first heist in December 2017 before striking five more times across the next five months and making off with $40,000 in property. According to authorities, she used a sledgehammer to smash through window or glass doors and enter the empty homes.

“It is absolutely appalling that people mourning the loss of a loved one were specifically targeted and taken advantage of in such a cruel and heinous manner,” said Rocah. “I hope this verdict brings some measure of comfort to the victims.”

The burglaries occurred in Cortlandt, Greenburgh, Ossining, Rye Brook, Tarrytown and Scarsdale, with the intruder making off with jewelry, watches, silverware and other valuables, authorities charged.

“This defendant targeted these grieving people because she knew they wouldn’t be home,” said Assistant District Attorney Stefanie DeNise in her closing argument to the jury. “It was a plan. It was her method of operation.”

Stewart was finally arrested on May 1, 2018, after Greenburgh cops watched her drive away from the home of a recently-deceased person. Police found stolen property inside her car and the late resident’s obituary was visible on her cell phone, authorities said.

Once she was in custody, cops found burglary tools and additional stolen goods inside her car and her Bronx home.