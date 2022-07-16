Bronx woman killed mother during fight in apartment, police say

Cops have arrested a woman they say killed her mother during a clash inside their Bronx apartment.

Slima Garcia, 66, was found dead inside her Park Ave. apartment near Yankee Stadium in Concourse Village about 6:45 p.m. Friday, according to the NYPD.

The woman was lying face down on the floor with two deep gashes to her forehead, police said.

An autopsy was slated to determine exactly what caused Garcia’s death.

A daughter who did not live with the Bronx woman called 911 asking police to visit the apartment since she had not heard from her mother in some time, a police source with knowledge of the case said.

Cops responding to the scene found Garcia and quickly located Charlene Novoa, 26, another daughter who was living with the victim.

Investigators believe Novoa killed Garcia during a fight inside the apartment.

Novoa was charged with murder. Her arraignment in Bronx Criminal Court was pending Saturday.