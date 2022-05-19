Bronx woman with no criminal history charged with murder for September bar fight shooting

Rocco Parascandola, New York Daily News
·1 min read

A woman with no criminal history has been charged with murder for a September shooting that stemmed from a Bronx bar fight, police said Thursday.

Melissa Bell, 32, was nabbed Wednesday and charged with murder, manslaughter and gun possession in the Sept. 4 shooting. Her accomplice is still being sought.

The shooting stemmed from an argument inside a bar that spilled out onto the street opposite a gas station on Tillotson Ave. near Merritt Ave. about 3:30 a.m.

Corey Allen, 28, of Mount Vernon, was shot in the chest and died at Jacobi Medical Center. The other victim, a 35-year-old man, was wounded but survived.

Surveillance images released by police two days after the shooting shows Bell, red plastic cup in hand, outside the bar. In March cops released surveillance images of her accomplice, who has still not been apprehended.

Bell, who lives about a mile away from the bar has no previous arrests, authorities said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Police: Man charged in fatal shooting outside Virginia bar

    One of the victims was Sierra Jenkins, 25, of Norfolk, a reporter for the region's daily newspaper, The Virginian-Pilot. The March 19 shooting also claimed the lives of Devon M. Harris, 25, and Marquel S. Andrews, 24, both of Portsmouth. Antoine M. Legrande Jr., 24, was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and related charges on Tuesday, Norfolk police said in a statement.

  • Florida man attacks driver with knife during road rage incident, victim pulls out gun, deputies say

    Flagler County Sheriff's Office said Rivera was driving a Silver Toyota Tacoma when he cut in front of the other man, who was on a motorcycle with a woman. Both men stopped and that's when, according to the man, Rivera pulled out a knife.

  • Carjacking suspect threw 3-year-old out of truck, mother says

    The woman said the suspect demanded her keys, removed her daughter from the vehicle and took off. But he later returned.

  • Hotel clerk punched by robbery suspect who tried stealing her purse

    The suspect punched the clerk in the face when she tried to stop him, and then ran out of the hotel and got into a black Chevrolet Malibu.

  • EU ambassador to UK says bloc won't change mandate in Brexit talks

    The European Union will not give a new mandate to renegotiate post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland agreed as part of the Brexit deal, the bloc's ambassador to London said on Thursday. Britain is lining up a new law that would effectively override parts of a Brexit deal and has said that the bloc's refusal to budge on its negotiating mandate for the talks is "hugely disappointing". Speaking at an event in Westminster, the EU ambassador, João Vale de Almeida, said that the EU would stick to its existing mandate for the talks with Britain.

  • Indiana jury convicts man in slayings of woman, her 3 kids

    A jury convicted a man Thursday in the killings of a woman and her three children who were slain last year in their northeastern Indiana home. An Allen County jury found Cohen Hancz-Barron of Fort Wayne guilty of four counts of murder following a seven-day trial in the June 2021 deaths of his girlfriend and her three children. Hancz-Barron, 22, showed no emotion and stared at Allen County Superior Court Judge Fran Gull as she read the verdicts Thursday morning, The Journal Gazette reported.

  • Brewers pitcher Mejía banned 80 games for positive drug test

    Milwaukee pitcher J.C. Mejía was suspended for 80 games on Tuesday following a positive test for the performance-enhancing substance Stanozolol, the second Brewers player disciplined this season under Major League Baseball’s drug program. A 25-year-old right-hander acquired from Cleveland in November, Mejía had a 23.14 ERA during a pair of relief appearances for the Brewers on May 11 and 14. “These mistakes have consequences," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday before his team's home game against the Atlanta Braves.

  • First Merchants Bank on S. Dixie robbed; second Monroe area bank targeted in a week

    The PNC Bank in Monroe was robbed last week; First Merchants Bank on S. Dixie Highway was robbed Wednesday. The suspects' descriptions are similar.

  • Colbert Mocks Dr. Oz for Bragging Trump Thinks He’s Smart

    CBSStephen Colbert taped his Late Show monologue before polls closed in Pennsylvania on Tuesday. “By the time this airs, the victors will be celebrating and the losers will be saying they’re the victors,” he joked.But that state’s highly contentious Republican Senate primary remained far too close to call, with David McCormick and Dr. Mehmet Oz in a tight race for first place and Kathy Barnette in distant third. Or as Colbert described it, a “battle royale” between “original recipe nutballs” and

  • Ukraine Latest: NATO Allies Move to Assuage Turkey on Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden offered his “strong support” for bids by Finland and Sweden to join NATO as he met their leaders in Washington. NATO’s secretary general said he was hopeful the applications could soon be accepted in the face of opposition in Turkey.Most Read from BloombergTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Re

  • Scientists predict multiple coronavirus reinfections may be here for a while

    A poll by Axios found that one in three Americans believes that the COVID-19 pandemic is over, but scientists have […] The post Scientists predict multiple coronavirus reinfections may be here for a while appeared first on TheGrio.

  • What you need to know about NCAA softball tournament, road to WCWS in OKC

    Who will capture the NCAA softball championship at the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City? Buckle up. We're about to find out.

  • Monkeypox virus identified in Massachusetts

    Massachusetts health officials announced Wednesday that they have confirmed a case of the monkeypox virus.

  • Best Battery Riding Lawn Mowers From Consumer Reports' Tests

    The technology’s improved. Several rated models can mow an acre on a single charge.By Tobie StangerBatteries keep improving in the lawn-mower world. They’re lasting longer and powering bigger mac...

  • Hair clippings, license plate help Millcreek police find suspect in road rage shooting

    Charges stem from hit-and-run on Peach Street that led to a shooting when one of the crash victims followed suspect to Millcreek Mall complex.

  • The housing crisis takes the stage at REDCAT's 'The Most Beautiful Home ... Maybe'

    'A Beautiful Home...Maybe' at REDCAT is a multimedia performance that explores a hypothetical future where everybody has a home, via an exploration of the many times in history when many people didn't.

  • Metropolitan Police Department Officer Fired Upon In Impound Parking Lot, Arrests Made

    A Metropolitan Police Department Special Police Officer is reporting that someone shot at him when he encountered trespassers on a temporary impound parking lot Tuesday, according to authorities.

  • EXPLAINER: What is monkeypox and where is it spreading?

    European and American health authorities have identified a number of monkeypox cases in recent days, mostly in young men. It's a surprising outbreak of disease that rarely appears outside Africa. Health officials around the world are keeping watch for more cases because, for the first time, the disease appears to be spreading among people who didn’t travel to Africa.

  • Facebook Remains Mired in Controversies 10 Years After Its IPO

    Barack Obama was in the White House back then and on that day he was meeting with then-French President Francois Hollande for the first time ahead of the G8 Summit, which was starting that evening at Camp David. Meanwhile, nearly 3,000 miles away in Menlo Park, Calif., a young man named Mark Zuckerberg rang a bell. The self-taught computer programmer--described by ABC News as "the Geek King of a Generation"--was announcing the first day of trading for the social media company he had co-founded, Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms , and the reverberations of the bell are still being felt today.

  • India slashes wheat output estimate by 4.4% as heat-wave dents yields

    India is likely to harvest 106.41 million tonnes of wheat in 2022, nearly 4.4% lower than the previous estimate, the farm ministry said on Thursday, as a sudden rise in temperatures during the grain maturity stage slashed yields. The world's second biggest wheat producer was earlier projected to harvest a record 111.32 million tonnes this year. The reduction in output and more than 50% drop in government procurement prompted New Delhi to ban wheat exports on Saturday.