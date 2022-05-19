Bronx woman with no criminal history charged with murder for September bar fight shooting

A woman with no criminal history has been charged with murder for a September shooting that stemmed from a Bronx bar fight, police said Thursday.

Melissa Bell, 32, was nabbed Wednesday and charged with murder, manslaughter and gun possession in the Sept. 4 shooting. Her accomplice is still being sought.

The shooting stemmed from an argument inside a bar that spilled out onto the street opposite a gas station on Tillotson Ave. near Merritt Ave. about 3:30 a.m.

Corey Allen, 28, of Mount Vernon, was shot in the chest and died at Jacobi Medical Center. The other victim, a 35-year-old man, was wounded but survived.

Surveillance images released by police two days after the shooting shows Bell, red plastic cup in hand, outside the bar. In March cops released surveillance images of her accomplice, who has still not been apprehended.

Bell, who lives about a mile away from the bar has no previous arrests, authorities said.