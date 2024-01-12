Bronx woman sentenced to two years in prison for assault on Metro-North conductor

A Bronx woman was sentenced to two years in prison after she pleaded guilty to assaulting a Metro-North conductor in 2021.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said Alexis Adams, then 21, allegedly struck a Metro-North conductor in the face with a pumpkin, then punched her in the face and head repeatedly, at the Mount Vernon West station on Oct. 11, 2021. Adams failed to produce a ticket and had been asked to leave.

Rocah said Adams fled the scene but left behind her purse and IDs.

The 62-year-old female conductor was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for lacerations around her eye and ear.

Adams was charged with two counts of second-degree assault on Oct. 22, 2021 after MTA police completed its investigation.

"Violent attacks on essential workers doing their jobs will not be tolerated," Rocah said in October 2021.

Adams pleaded guilty to the felony charges on Dec. 7, 2023. Rocah said she is sentenced to two years in state prison and three years of post-release supervision.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Bronx woman gets two years for assaulting Metro-North conductor in 21