Bronx woman stabbed to death by estranged boyfriend: police sources

A 45-year-old Bronx woman was stabbed to death early Wednesday during a clash with her estranged boyfriend, police said.

Cops responding to a 911 call for an assault in progress at the woman’s apartment on Noble Ave. near Mansion St. in Van Nest around 4:30 a.m. found the victim sprawled out on the floor. She had been repeatedly stabbed all over her body, cops said.

Her attacker, believed to be a former boyfriend who is the father of the victim’s child, ran off and has not been caught, police sources said. Their child was not in the apartment when the attack took place, cops said.

Medics rushed the woman to Jacobi Medical Center but she could not be saved. Her name was not immediately released.