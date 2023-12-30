Bronxville cop killed family, self at their New City home, police say

NEW CITY - A veteran Bronxville police sergeant is believed to have killed his wife and two young boys before killing himself, Clarkstown police said Saturday.

Officers found the four bodies with gunshot wounds at about 12:20 p.m. Saturday inside 10 Clydesdale Court, Detective Norman Peters said in a statement.

The officers were sent to the house to check on Morgan Watson when he had not reported to work.

Police identified the dead as Watson, 49, his wife Ornela, 43, and their two sons, ages 10 and 12. They were pronounced dead at the scene. The Rockland Medical Examiner's Office will conduct autopsies.

Clarkstown Police have cordoned off the scene of an apparent murder/suicide at 10 Clydesdale Ct. in New City on Saturday, Dec 30, 2023.

Police are still investigating the deaths, said Peters, the department's public information officer. Peters said this was an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

"At this phase of the investigation it is believed that Watson killed his wife and two children, prior to killing himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound," Peters said.

Watson apparently was going to retire after 15 years with Bronxville. He started with the NYPD.

According to the Bronxville news site, My Hometown, the Bronxville Board of Trustees promoted Watson to sergeant in May 2016. He had been assigned to the department’s detective division in June of 2015.

Watson had become the department’s technical expert, managing license plate reader data and camera data, the news site wrote, quoting Police Chief Christopher Satriale.

Watson graduated from Dominican College with a degree in social sciences and received teacher certification, My Hometown reported. He was a certified New York State youth officer.

Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann said Saturday that the officers who found the bodies will undergo treatment for any trauma.

“It s terrible tragedy, "Hoehmann said. "We've been in communication with Clarkstown School District."

Clarkstown schools will have counseling for the students in the aftermath of the deaths, Schools Superintendent Marc Baiocco said in an email to district residents.

"The news of this tragedy will be widespread," he wrote. "We encourage you to talk with your child as death impacts each of us in different ways. How children and teens react depends on the relationship they had with the people who died, their age and prior experience with death."

"Even if your child did not know the victims, hearing about this unthinkable situation can trigger feelings of sadness, fear and anger," Baiocco said. "Any reaction is normal in the grief process."

Laurel Plains Elementary School and Felix Festa Middle School will open Sunday, Dec. 31, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. for students, families and staff to seek emotional support, the district said. Trained student assistance counselors and psychologists will be available at both locations.

The district's student support team will be in each school building on Tuesday, Baiocco wrote. The team includes counselors, social workers and psychologists, along with community mental health providers.

For those needing further support, Baiocco suggested:

Call or text 988 for 24/7, confidential support to people in suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress

Contact the Rockland County Behavioral Health Response Team for mobile behavioral health services, 24/7.

County Executive Ed Day, a retired NYPD officer, offered his condolences.

“As we try to make sense of this unimaginable tragedy our hearts break for the family involved in this devastating murder-suicide in Clarkstown," Day said. "On behalf of the people of Rockland, I send my prayers and deepest condolences to family, friends, and fellow officers of the victims, along with the entire Town of Clarkstown."

Steve Lieberman covers government, breaking news, courts, police, and investigations. Reach him at slieberm@lohud.com Twitter: @lohudlegal

