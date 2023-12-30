Bronxville, NY police sergeant kills wife, 2 sons in apparent murder-suicide

Four family members were found dead inside a home in Rockland County early Saturday, in what authorities say appears to be a murder-suicide involving a sergeant with the Bronxville Police Department.

Officers with the Clarkstown Police initially arrived to perform a welfare check at 10 Clydesdale Ct. in New City, N.Y., just past midnight Saturday morning.

Upon arrival, “officers made entry to the residence … and discovered four deceased persons,” the department said in a statement Saturday afternoon.

“The deceased were all identified as members of the Morgan family — Watson Morgan, 49/M, Ornela Morgan 43/F, and their two sons, ages 10 and 12,” the department continued. “All four were found to have gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene.”

Authorities added that Watson Morgan, a Bronxville Police Department sergeant, is believed to have “killed his wife and two children, prior to killing himself with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

Morgan’s bio on the Bronxville PD website said he began his career with the NYPD in 2001 before joining the Bronxville force in 2007. He was promoted to detective in 2014 and then to sergeant in 2016.

The 10-year-old who died had attended Laurel Plains Elementary School in Clarkstown, while his brother had attended Felix Festa Middle School, reports Westchester News 12.

Clarkstown Central School District sent a letter to parents, calling the incident a “tragic loss.”

“The coming days and weeks will be a difficult time for our school community as we struggle to understand the loss of precious lives,” the letter read.

The investigation is ongoing according to police. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the department’s Detective Bureau at 845-639-5840.