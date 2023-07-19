Bronze Age barrows and burials found in Harnham

Bronze Age burial sites have been unearthed during a dig in Wiltshire.

Five barrows - round monuments built usually between 2200 BC and 1100 BC - were discovered during excavation works in Harnham near Salisbury.

Archaeologists found 10 burials, an Iron Age lynchet and a large number of pits and postholes.

Archaeologist Steve Bush said: "It's a career-defining dig and the discovery of the barrows is very exciting.

"A barrow is commonly associated with burials and [they] are prevalent in Wiltshire. Stonehenge and Cranbourne Chase have several surviving barrows in the landscape."

The excavation has identified possible occupation and farming activity dating to the Late Bronze Age and Early Iron Age.

Bone specialists will look at the artefacts to see if there are any traces of deliberate breakage or patterns of wear.

This would suggest they were modified and used for making tools.

With the first stage of archaeological groundworks complete, construction has started on the development of 640 homes.

The site is being developed by Vistry Group, which paid for the dig.

Emma Colin, from the company, said: "To have the opportunity to invest in these important projects is really exciting.

"It's been fascinating to see what has been discovered in Harnham as it enables us to understand the land and our heritage better as a result."

