Bronze donkey statues stolen from cemetery in Gainesville

Aug. 29—It's a donkey statue whodunit.

A thief grabbed two bronze donkey statues from the Memorial Park Cemetery in Gainesville and placed them in his vehicle, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the theft happened at night likely on or around Aug. 24, at the cemetery on Memorial Park Road.

Authorities shared a photo from a trail cam on the property, adding that there is possibly a second suspect.

The Times has reached out to Memorial Park for more information.

Due to the darkness on the video, there was no clear description of the suspect or his vehicle.

Anybody with information is asked to call the investigator at 770-533-7724 or the non-emergency dispatch number at 770-536-8812.