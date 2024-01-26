Bronze Jackie Robinson statue cut down, stolen from youth baseball field in Wichita

The Wichita Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying thieves they say stole a Jackie Robinson memorial statue from a youth baseball field on Wednesday. The suspects, police said, knocked down the bronze statue in McAdams Park and took off in a silver, four-door truck.

In what officials are calling "a senseless and heartless crime," police in Kansas are asking the public for help in identifying thieves who stole a Jackie Robinson memorial statue from a youth baseball field this week.

The suspects, according to a statement from the Wichita Police Department, vandalized and removed nearly all of the bronze statue in McAdams Park on Wednesday night.

"Someone cut it just above Jackie's shoes and hauled it off in a truck," police posted on X. "Our community is devastated."

Video surveillance from the scene shows nothing left at the crime scene but the statue's shoes.

Who is Jackie Robinson?

The Hall of Fame baseball player became the first Black professional baseball player in 1947. He played second base fo the Brooklyn Dodgers and the Kansas City Monarchs. He died Oct. 24, 1972.

"This is OUR time to come together as a community to find out who would do such a horrible thing to OUR community," police posted on Facebook late Thursday night, asking for information to help solve the theft.

Police release photo of reported getaway vehicle

The suspects, Wichita police said, knocked down the Jackie Robinson bronze statue in McAdams Park and took off in a silver, four-door truck.

In the post, the department released a photo of truck they said is wanted in connection with the crime.

The photo depicts a silver SUV with four doors and an extended cab.

Anyone with information about the truck or the stolen statue is asked is asked to call Wichita police.

