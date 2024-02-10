Bronzeville man charged in armed robbery on CTA platform on Northside

A Bronzeville man was charged in a January armed robbery on the North Side on a CTA platform, Chicago police said.

About 5:30 a.m. Jan. 28, the robber sprayed a chemical irritant on a 23-year-old man before forcefully taking his property on a CTA platform in the 1100 block of West Granville Avenue, police said.

The alleged robber was taken into custody Friday in the 2700 block of California Avenue after being identified as the robber.

John Wesley, 24, was charged with armed robbery with a dangerous weapon other than a firearm.

Wesley was scheduled to appear Saturday at a detention hearing.