Bronzeville teen fatally shot Tuesday was ‘always there to help anybody,’ his mother says

Michael Brown was a loving, sweet high school freshman who dreamed of playing college basketball or designing video games, his mother said. The 15-year-old was fatally shot Tuesday in the city’s Bronzeville neighborhood, officials said.

Brown was “always there to help anybody,” whether it meant carrying someone’s groceries or lending a hand to one of his friends, his mother, Ebony Hagler, said.

“He would give you his clothes that he couldn’t fit in, if he knew you needed them,” Hagler, 32, told the Tribune Wednesday.

About 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Chicago police were called to the 3300 block of South Prairie Avenue. Brown had been standing near the sidewalk when someone shot him in the head, authorities said.

The Bronzeville teenager was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes in 2012, and almost died after being hospitalized for diabetic ketoacidosis a few months ago, his mother said.

Following the diagnosis, Brown started displaying behavioral issues, she said. He struggled with getting poked with needles “five or six times a day” and not being able to eat freely.

“He was just feeling like he wasn’t normal. But I know he was trying to push through,” Hagler said. Brown had been recently going to therapy, she added, and was working to improve his grades at Chicago Military Academy. ,

Brown was “obsessed” with basketball, Hagler said — he wanted to try out for his school team and dreamed of playing in college.

When he wasn’t playing basketball, he liked video games, and thought he might want to program them as a career, she said.

On Wednesday as Chicago Military Academy students left school, Samuel Lewis and Mark Wright passed out cards with a help line number for people experiencing trauma.

The service is one of three offered by Bright Star Community Outreach. The community organization, based in Bronzeville, helps people identify their trauma and create a treatment plan, Wright said.

“While we want to do the work it’s always disheartening when you lose a child,” Wright said.

Hagler said she was still in a state of shock and confusion about the death of her son. She is a full-time nursing student and also works full time, she said, so she held onto moments such as going out to dinner with her son a few days ago.

“He was so happy just to spend some time with me,” she said of the dinner. “I know he needed that. He’d been missing his mama.”

Two people were being questioned by police in connection with Brown’s killing but police have not announced charges of as of Wednesday evening.

An hour later, a16-year-old was fatally shot in Woodlawn, in an apparently unrelated shooting, officials said. His name had not been released as of Wednesday, and a person was taken in for questioning in the shooting, police said.

