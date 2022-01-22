Brookdale Community College Will Be Rapid COVID Test Site

LINCROFT, NJ — Do you need a COVID test and fast? It just got a little easier to get one.

Starting Monday, Monmouth County will open a rapid test site on the campus of Brookfield Community College in Lincroft.

The test site is in the Robert J. Collins Arena on the campus.

The testing location will be open starting Jan. 24 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., with saliva PCR tests and antigen rapid tests available.



Brookdale has long been Monmouth County's vaccine site, and also offers booster shots. It will now begin offering coronavirus tests amidst a nationwide shortage of rapid COVID tests.

The site will be run by Vault Health. It is being funded by the New Jersey Department of Health.

This article originally appeared on the Middletown Patch