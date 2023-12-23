Brooke Shields reveals what happened to her iconic Calvin Klein jeans

Brooke Shields revealed the fate of her iconic Calvin Klein jeans more than four decades after her controversial ad.

The “Endless Love” star opened up about the whereabouts of the iconic pairs of denim during the Dec. 19 episode of her podcast “Now What?” with guest Katie Couric.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Couric reminisced on her and her friends buying a pair of Calvin Klein jeans together the year the ad came out. Shields told Couric that she had kept three pairs of jeans that were originally featured in the commercial.

“I had three pairs that my mother kept from the commercial and one of them I gave to the Met, as one does,” she said, before joking, “Doesn’t everyone give their jeans to the Met?”

Brooke Shields (Marvin Joseph / Getty)

Shields shared her special plans for the other two pairs of jeans, adding, “The other two I’m going to frame in plexiglass, frontal and then the back.”

The 58-year-old said she originally found the three pairs of jeans again when she was starring in the revival of “Wonderful Town” on Broadway in 2004, noting that she still fit into the jeans at the time.

“Now only my child can fit into them,” she said, referring to her two daughters Rowan, 20, and Grier, 17, who she shares with her husband Chris Henchy.

The original ad faced criticism when it debuted in 1980, when a then 15-year-old Shields modeled the jeans and said the infamous line, “You want to know what comes in between me and my Calvins? Nothing.”

The commercial caused an uproar at the time, with the ad being deemed sexually suggestive.

In October 2021, she reflected on the backlash from the ad during an interview with Vogue. At the time, she said she “didn’t think it was about underwear or sexual in nature.”

Brooke Shields and Calvin Klein (Slaven Vlasic / Getty Images)

“I was a kid, and where I was, I was naive,” she explained. “I was a very protected, sequestered, young woman in a bubble. I think the assumption was that I was much more savvy than I ever really was.”

Shields said that she was “away” when the ads originally came out before she learned that her commercial was being banned in some countries.

She explained, “The paparazzi would scream at me and my mother, ‘How could you!” It just struck me as so ridiculous.”

Nearly 40 years after the controversial campaign, Shields modeled for Calvin Klein again, this time donning the brand’s sporty lingerie in June 2017. In February 2022, Shields went on to model in another denim campaign, but this time for Jordache.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com