Brooke Shields says her mom was 'in love' with her and it caused them both to be 'cut off' from their sexuality

Brooke Shields in 2023. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Brooke Shields and Drew Barrymore commiserated about growing up as child stars.

When asked by Barrymore if her mom ever dated any of her boyfriends, Shields said no.

"She was in love with me... Both of us were cut off from our sexuality," Shields told Barrymore.

Brooke Shields opened up about her experience as a child star during her appearance on Tuesday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," hosted by Barrymore, a former child star herself.

When the "50 First Dates" actor asked Shields if her mother Teri ever dated any of her boyfriends, Shields said no.

"No, because she was in love with me," the "Pretty Baby" star said, according to Page Six.

Shields reportedly went on to add that she was her mother's "main focus" and Teri wasn't interested in dating men during that time period.

"Both of us were cut off from our sexuality," Shields told Barrymore.

"I was going to stay a virgin. She was going to be just Teri Terrific," she added, according to Decider.

And when Barrymore joked that her own mother was so "enamored" with her that she ended up dating Barrymore's former boyfriends, Shields said that she understood the "needy and weird" behavior.

Shields got candid about her upbringing as a child star and model, her relationship with her mother, and her sexual assault in a new Hulu documentary titled "Pretty Baby" (a reference to one of Shields' films as a child actor).

In the two-party documentary, Shields said that she was raped in her early 20s by a powerful Hollywood executive. Elsewhere in the doc, Shields spoke about her infamous 1980 Calvin Klein jeans ad, her experience having sex for the first time, and more.

Read the original article on Insider