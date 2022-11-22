Is Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) a Good Value Investment?

Baron Funds, an investment management company, released its “Baron Real Estate Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund declined 4.86% (Institutional Shares) compared to a 4.99% decline for its primary benchmark, the MSCI USA IMI Extended Real Estate Index. At the same time, the fund outperformed the MSCI US REIT Index, which fell 10.28% in the quarter. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Baron Funds highlighted stocks like Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Based in Toronto, Canada, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is an alternative asset management company. On November 21, 2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) stock closed at $44.07 per share. One-month return of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) was 12.31% and its shares lost 24.63% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has a market capitalization of $69.693 billion.

Baron Funds made the following comment about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

“Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager and operator that is one of the largest owners and operators of real estate and infrastructure assets in the world. It is currently valued at more than a 50% discount to management’s assessment of the company’s current value. At the company’s September 2022 Investor Day, Brookfield’s management team laid out a multi-year growth plan with expectations for its shares to increase from its recent price of only $40 to more than $175 over the next five years.”

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 39 hedge fund portfolios held Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) at the end of the third quarter which was 34 in the previous quarter.

