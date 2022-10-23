Here’s How Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Plans to Restructure Its Business

Third Avenue Management, an investment management company based in New York City, released its “Real Estate Value Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The fund generated a -11.44% return net of fees in the third quarter compared to a -11.39% (before expenses) return for the FTSE EPRA NAREIT Developed Index. In addition, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Third Avenue Management discussed stocks like Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) in the Q3 2022 investor letter. Based in Toronto, Canada, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is an asset management company. On October 19, 2022, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) stock closed at $38.75 per share. One-month return of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) was -16.56% and its shares lost 35.08% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has a market capitalization of $63.781 billion.

Here is what Third Avenue Management specifically said about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) in its Q3 2022 investor letter:

"Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (6.8% of Fund Assets), which is expected to distribute a 25% stake in its wholly-owned investment management business that will have approximately $750 billion of assets under management and inherit the existing company name. The remaining “real asset” entity will be renamed Brookfield Corporation retaining the company’s significant investments in property, infrastructure, renewable energy and other “essential” operating businesses, including a rapidly expanding insurance platform with important synergies across the business." STUDIO GRAND OUEST/Shutterstock.com

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is not on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 34 hedge fund portfolios held Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) at the end of the second quarter which was 35 in the previous quarter.

Story continues

We discussed Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) in another article and shared Cooper Investors' views on the company. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q3 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.