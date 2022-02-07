Brookfield Bank Offers Easy Way To Donate To Local Food Pantries

BROOKFIELD, WI — The North Shore Bank "Bank on Kindness" initiative is back for a second year. "Bank on Kindness" returns Feb. 20 after it raised over $23,000 with $4,500 matched from the bank, North Shore said.

"North Shore Bank will match all donations up to $500 for each non-profit, the bank announced.

How to donate is simple.

People can donate to a local food pantry through an easy-to-use website. There is also the option to text "Kindness" to 77938 for a donation website link.

Here are the following food pantries:





