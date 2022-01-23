🌱 Brookfield Bank Robbed Again + Where To Find Free N95 Masks

Happy Sunday! Let's get to the news for Jan 23.

Here are the top 5 stories in Oak Park-River Forest today:

1. The FBI is investigating a Brookfield bank robbery after a suspect stole almost $4,000 in cash on Jan. 18. This is the third time in five years the Citibank on Ogden Avenue has been robbed. (Landmark)

2. The controversial solar-powered apartment project at 7 Van Buren was officially approved by the Village Board last week. Oak Park Residence Corporation Director David Pope said it will be the “most significant net-zero multi-family building in the upper Midwest.” (Wednesday Journal)

3. Oak Park officials are inviting residents to meet the candidates for village manager at a virtual forum tonight. Feedback can also be provided via online survey. The village expects the role to be filled by early February. (VOP)

4. Chicago-area pharmacies will begin distributing free N95 masks this week after the Biden administration made 400 million masks available. Jewel-Osco, Meijer, Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and more are expected to have masks on hand, with a limit of three per person. (NBC)

5. A Berwyn man was indicted this week for robbing cell phone stores in Berwyn and Cicero. Ocie Banks, Jr. used a weapon in three separate robberies in late 2020 and early 2021. (Patch)

From my notebook:

The River Forest Village Board will meet Monday to discuss the five-year Capital Improvement Plan. ( VRF )

An Oak Park family is making news for its colorful outdoor igloos . ( FOX )

According to data gathered by Wednesday Journal, move-in ready homes in Oak Park are averaging a $700,000 asking price. (Wednesday Journal)

