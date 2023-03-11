Brookfield Business (NYSE:BBUC shareholders incur further losses as stock declines 8.6% this week, taking one-year losses to 34%

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Investors in Brookfield Business Corporation (NYSE:BBUC) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 35%. That contrasts poorly with the market decline of 8.3%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Brookfield Business because we don't have a long term history to look at. Even worse, it's down 12% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 5.9% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

After losing 8.6% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

Check out our latest analysis for Brookfield Business

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Brookfield Business managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

The company was close to break-even last year, so earnings per share of US$12.49 strike us as less than amazing. Taking a look at the share price, it seems that investors were expecting better from the company. Sentiment seems negative, despite the newfound profitability - so contrarians may want to take a look at the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

This free interactive report on Brookfield Business' earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Brookfield Business shareholders are happy with the loss of 34% over twelve months (even including dividends). That falls short of the market, which lost 8.3%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 6.7% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Brookfield Business , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Story continues

But note: Brookfield Business may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here