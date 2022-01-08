Brookfield COVID-19 At-Home Test Distribution Event This Saturday

BROOKFIELD, CT —The Town of Brookfield will distribute rapid test kits to residents on Saturday January 8, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at the Town Hall.

The supply is limited. Residents will receive two kits per household on a first come, first served basis until supplies are gone. Each kit contains two tests.



Due to the limited supply, distribution is being prioritized to those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who may have been exposed to someone who is COVID positive. Residents who have already received a test kit from the town are being asked to allow others the opportunity to get a test kit this time around.

Residents should wear a mask, and plan to arrive no earlier than 1 p.m. Brookfield Police will be on hand to check residency and ensure vehicles are not stacking up on Pocono Road. The police will also make the call to begin test kit distribution early if the line becomes too long.

This article originally appeared on the Brookfield Patch