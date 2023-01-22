Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, the ROCE of Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) looks great, so lets see what the trend can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Brookfield Infrastructure is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.35 = US$1.2b ÷ (US$9.2b - US$5.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Brookfield Infrastructure has an ROCE of 35%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Gas Utilities industry average of 5.4%.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Brookfield Infrastructure compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Brookfield Infrastructure's ROCE Trend?

You'd find it hard not to be impressed with the ROCE trend at Brookfield Infrastructure. The data shows that returns on capital have increased by 233% over the trailing four years. That's a very favorable trend because this means that the company is earning more per dollar of capital that's being employed. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 60% less capital than it was four years ago. If this trend continues, the business might be getting more efficient but it's shrinking in terms of total assets.

On a side note, we noticed that the improvement in ROCE appears to be partly fueled by an increase in current liabilities. Effectively this means that suppliers or short-term creditors are now funding 61% of the business, which is more than it was four years ago. Given it's pretty high ratio, we'd remind investors that having current liabilities at those levels can bring about some risks in certain businesses.

Our Take On Brookfield Infrastructure's ROCE

From what we've seen above, Brookfield Infrastructure has managed to increase it's returns on capital all the while reducing it's capital base. Investors may not be impressed by the favorable underlying trends yet because over the last year the stock has only returned 6.2% to shareholders. So with that in mind, we think the stock deserves further research.

