Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIPC) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To US$0.54

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation's (NYSE:BIPC) dividend will be increasing to US$0.54 on 31st of March. The announced payment will take the dividend yield to 3.1%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Brookfield Infrastructure Might Find It Hard To Continue The Dividend

Solid dividend yields are great, but they only really help us if the payment is sustainable. While Brookfield Infrastructure is not profitable, it is paying out less than 75% of its free cash flow, which means that there is plenty left over for reinvestment into the business. This gives us some comfort about the level of the dividend payments.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 52.1% if recent trends continue. While it is good to see income moving in the right direction, it still looks like the company won't achieve profitability. However, the positive cash flow ratio gives us some comfort about the sustainability of the dividend.

Brookfield Infrastructure Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. Since 2020, the dividend has gone from US$1.94 to US$2.16. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.5% per annum over that time. Brookfield Infrastructure has a nice track record of dividend growth but we would wait until we see a longer track record before getting too confident.

The Company Could Face Some Challenges Growing The Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. The business has been going well, which we can see by the fact that EPS has risen by 52% in the last year. We always like to see numbers like these going up, but we don't expect them to shoot up forever, especially as the company grows. The company hasn't been turning a profit, but it running in the right direction. If profitability can be achieved soon and growth continues apace, this stock could certainly turn into a solid dividend payer. However, we would never make any decisions based on only a single year of data, especially when assessing long term dividend potential.

The company has also been raising capital by issuing stock equal to 61% of shares outstanding in the last 12 months. Trying to grow the dividend when issuing new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill. Companies that consistently issue new shares are often suboptimal from a dividend perspective.

Our Thoughts On Brookfield Infrastructure's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Brookfield Infrastructure's payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Brookfield Infrastructure (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

