Brookfield Infrastructure Partners' Strategy Shift Is Beginning to Pay Big Dividends

Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP) recently reported excellent second-quarter results. The global infrastructure operator's funds from operations (FFO) jumped 15% on an absolute basis and 13% per unit. That's a notable acceleration from the first quarter when FFO rose 5% overall and about 4% on a per-unit basis.

Brookfield's management team spent some time on the second-quarter conference call detailing what drove this acceleration. One of the key takeaways was that the company is just starting to get revved up, which suggests it should continue growing at an accelerated rate in the coming quarters.

Our portfolio repositioning is working as planned

CFO Bahir Manios started the discussion on what drove the quarter. He said: "These second-quarter results are the first to reflect the full benefit of the most recent phase of our asset rotation strategy. To summarize this strategy, last year we generated combined proceeds of $1.5 billion from selling an interest in a mature de-risked electricity transmission business in Chile and completing a financing at our Brazilian regulated gas transmission business."

As the CFO notes, Brookfield is finally starting to see the payoff of its asset rotation strategy. While the moves it made initially weighed on its results as it looked for opportunities to put the money to work, it recently closed several acquisitions.

Manios drilled down into how that affected the company's results:

These monetizations occurred at values that represented a 7% average FFO yield and the proceeds were subsequently redeployed into seven higher-growth businesses across our utilities, energy, and data infrastructure segments that generate, on average, a going-in FFO yield of 12%. The value created through this phase of capital recycling is meaningful. In this quarter alone, it contributed incremental FFO per unit of almost $0.05 on a per unit basis. And on an annualized basis, it should benefit our FFO by approximately $75 million.

Brookfield's wheeling and dealing over the past year boosted its per-unit results by 6% during the second quarter, which should translate into a similar annualized increase. That's a notable uptick, considering the company didn't add any new capital. It simply reallocated money from one opportunity to several better ones.

Our organic growth initiatives are also paying off

Next, Manios pointed out that the company "[b]enefited from both organic growth and the contributions from capital recently deployed in new investments." He continued:

Our FFO also grew organically by 10% relative to the prior year, marking the second consecutive period of growth that exceeded our annual long-term target of 6%-9%. Contributing to this outsized growth was our volume increases that averaged 2% across our business, inflation indexation of approximately 3%, and earnings generated from the commissioning of almost $650 million of capital expansion projects that were completed during the last 12 months.

While acquisitions have historically fueled Brookfield's distribution growth, it wants organic growth to be the primary driver going forward. In the company's view, three factors should support 6% to 9% annual organic cash flow growth, which should allow it to increase its distribution by 5%-9% per year: