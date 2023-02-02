Brookfield Infrastructure: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Hamilton, Bermuda, said it had funds from operations of $556 million, or 72 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $7 million, or 3 cents per share.

The operator of utility, transportation and energy assets, based in Hamilton, Bermuda, posted revenue of $3.71 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $2.09 billion. Revenue was reported as $14.43 billion.

The company's shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 13% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BIP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BIP

    Well-chosen dividend stocks can supply you with just such an income stream, as well as valuable share price appreciation. To help you in your pursuit of these wealth-creators, here are three outstanding dividend stocks that are particularly attractive buys today. The aptly named Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE: BIP) (NYSE: BIPC) excels in this lucrative sector, and it's poised to deliver handsome gains to its investors in the coming decade.

