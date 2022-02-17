Brookfield man issues pleas

EAST BROOKFIELD - A Brookfield man was sentenced to two years' probabation after pleading guilty to reduced charges for his role in a domestic dispute with his parents.

He was initially arraigned last week in Western Worcester District Court on five charges brought by Brookfield police.

Kenneth E. Lague III, 28, was arrested July 6 after his brother and father called 911 to say he was beating up his parents, according to a court report.

He was released on $1,500 bail after being charged with assault and battery on a person more than 60 years old, domestic assault and battery, resisting arrest and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

In court, he pleaded guilty to resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He also underwent inpatient treatment.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Brookfield man charged with beating up parents