Brookfield Police Lt. Thomas Casper dies after 31 years in law enforcement

City of Brookield Police Lt. Thomas Casper died June 27 after a long battle with cancer.

"Tom was a highly skilled, extremely knowledgeable and dedicated law enforcement professional," the city of Brookfield Police Department said in a news release.

Police Capt. Chris Garcia reflected on his relationship with Casper as he detailed the type of person that his late colleague was.

"Tom was a consummate professional, an extremely talented, yet humble, man," Garcia said. "He never sought attention or recognition of any kind, he never complained, he just did his job, and did it extremely well."

Casper joined the agency nearly a year ago, after retiring from the Milwaukee Police department, to lead the investigations division. During his time with the department, Casper had a positive and influential presence, according to the a news release from the police department,

"His calming presence and humble nature will be missed by everyone in the law enforcement community who has had the privilege and honor of knowing or working with him," the release said. T"he City of Brookfield Police Department is a better place and the City of Brookfield is a safer city because of our affiliation with Thomas Casper."

Before joining the city of Brookfield Police Department, Casper served with the Milwaukee Police Department for more than 30 years, joining the department in March 1991. He served in a variety of roles, including as a tactical officer, homicide detective, lieutenant of detectives and captain of the Milwaukee Police Department's Homicide Investigations Division.

It was in his time as a Milwaukee police captain that Casper was instrumental in the creation of the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team (MAIT), according to the release. He was also the first person to serve as the commander of MAIT.

Casper is survived by his wife, Rosie; daughter, Ashley; son, Anthony; son-in-law, Michael; and parents, Thomas Sr. and Sandy. Funeral arrangements are pending.

