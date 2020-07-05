Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPYU): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, which is why imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, professional investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always available for the general crowd. This doesn't mean that they don't have occasional colossal losses; they do. However, it is still a good idea to keep an eye on hedge fund activity. With this in mind, let’s examine the smart money sentiment towards Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) and determine whether hedge funds skillfully traded this stock.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) has experienced a decrease in hedge fund sentiment of late. Our calculations also showed that BPYU isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

How are hedge funds trading Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 12 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -8% from the fourth quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 15 hedge funds with a bullish position in BPYU a year ago. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists an "upper tier" of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were increasing their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) was held by Arrowstreet Capital, which reported holding $4.3 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Millennium Management with a $1.5 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, Bulldog Investors, and Citadel Investment Group. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Bulldog Investors allocated the biggest weight to Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU), around 0.32% of its 13F portfolio. Weld Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, dishing out 0.06 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to BPYU.