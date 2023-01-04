Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE:BNRE) investors are sitting on a loss of 24% if they invested a year ago

You can invest in an index fund if you want to make sure your returns approximately match the overall market. But in any given year a good portion of stocks will fall short of that. That's what happened in the case of Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:BNRE): its share price dropped 49% while the market declined 20%. Brookfield Reinsurance hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. More recently, the share price has dropped a further 28% in a month.

So let's have a look and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Brookfield Reinsurance managed to increase earnings per share from a loss to a profit, over the last 12 months.

It's good to see it turn a profit, but we note it was reasonably close to profitability last year. Taking a look at the share price, it seems that investors were expecting better from the company. Sentiment seems negative, despite the newfound profitability - so contrarians may want to take a look at the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Brookfield Reinsurance's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Brookfield Reinsurance, it has a TSR of -24% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We doubt Brookfield Reinsurance shareholders are happy with the loss of 24% over twelve months (even including dividends). That falls short of the market, which lost 20%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 25% decline. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Brookfield Reinsurance (1 can't be ignored) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

