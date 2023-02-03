Brookfield Renewable: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) _ Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners LP (BEP) on Friday reported fourth-quarter net income of $60 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hamilton, Bermuda-based company said it had profit of 16 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The operator of hydroelectric and wind power generation facilities posted revenue of $1.2 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $645 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $662.6 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $138 million, or 60 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $2.64 billion.

Brookfield Renewable shares have increased 13% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 14% in the last 12 months.

