Brookfield, State police seek help in search for missing 35-year-old woman
The Brookfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing 35-year-old.
Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield was last seen leaving a residence in Brookfield on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m.
Tee is described as 5′6″, 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and work boots.
Anyone with information about Tee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 508-867-5570 or your local police department.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
