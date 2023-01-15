Brookfield, State police seek help in search for missing 35-year-old woman

The Brookfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing 35-year-old.

Brittany Tee, 35, of Brookfield was last seen leaving a residence in Brookfield on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 8:30 p.m.

Tee is described as 5′6″, 120 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and work boots.

Anyone with information about Tee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department at 508-867-5570 or your local police department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW