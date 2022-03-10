Brookfield in Talks to Acquire Blackstone’s La Trobe

Manuel Baigorri, Dinesh Nair and Benjamin Robertson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is in talks to acquire one of Australia’s largest non-bank lenders, La Trobe Financial, from Blackstone Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

The two private equity firms are in advanced discussions about a deal for Blackstone’s controlling stake in the Melbourne-based credit asset manager, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as they weren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Deliberations are ongoing and a transaction isn’t guaranteed, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

Representatives for Blackstone and Brookfield declined to comment on Thursday. A representative for La Trobe did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brookfield has been stepping up its private equity investments recently focusing mainly on deals in Asia and Europe. A unit of the Canadian investor agreed to buy 60% of First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC’s payments business at a valuation of more than $1.15 billion last month. A Brookfield unit also bought Modulaire Group, a European designer of modular work spaces, for about $5 billion last year, in one of the largest private equity deals in Europe in 2021.

Brookfield’s private equity business has assets under management of about $103 billion, according to information on its website. It is also aiming to raise a private equity fund targeting about $15 billion, Bloomberg News reported last year.

La Trobe has more than A$13 billion ($9.5 billion) in assets under management according to its website. The firm was weighing a potential sale or initial public offering last year that could have valued it at more than A$2 billion, the Australian Financial Review reported.

Blackstone announced it would acquire 80% of La Trobe in 2017, seeing opportunity at the time in the shrinking loan appetite by Australia’s largest retail banks. The deal was completed two years later. Also in 2017, buyout firm KKR & Co. agreed to buy Australian non-bank mortgage lender Pepper Group Ltd. for A$676 million.

(Updates with Brookfield recent transactions in fifth and sixth paragraphs.)

