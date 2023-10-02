Brookfield teacher is back in classroom after making antisemitic gesture and remark

A Brookfield middle school teacher is back in the classroom after making an antisemitic gesture and remark during class Sept. 21, district officials said Monday, noting "corrective measures" had been taken.

Elmbrook School District leaders have not explained what exactly the Wisconsin Hills Middle School teacher did or said. They did not answer questions from the Journal Sentinel about the teacher's actions.

In a letter to parents last week, Principal Matt Schroeder said the teacher made an "antisemitic gesture and remark during class that is highly offensive to both Jewish and non-Jewish individuals."

A local blog alleged that the teacher had given a "Nazi salute" and told the class to respond with "Heil Hitler" or "Heil" and the teacher's last name, and the allegations were spread nationally by Fox News. An email to the blog administrator was not immediately returned Monday.

The school district's chief strategy officer, Chris Thompson, said a media report about "what remarks were said in the classroom" were incorrect. He did not answer questions from the Journal Sentinel about whether the teacher made the "Nazi salute" gesture or used the word "Heil."

"We will not share any details of what occurred in the classroom other than what was in our message to families," Thompson said in an email.

In his letter to families, Schroeder said the teacher's actions were "something we would not tolerate from any student or staff member at Wisconsin Hills." He thanked students for bringing the incident to his attention.

"I am grateful to the students who brought this to our attention and when speaking with them today, I reiterated our commitment to providing all students at Wisconsin Hills a safe and supportive learning environment," Schroeder said in the letter. "I encouraged them to continue to speak up whenever they do not feel safe, regardless of the circumstances."

Schroeder said the district had completed an investigation and determined that the teacher "did not intend to cause harm," though there was a "clear violation of our staff professional responsibilities."

The district responded with "disciplinary action and corrective measures," Shroeder said, including "antisemitism education." Thompson did not answer questions about whether the teacher had been suspended, or what kind of antisemitism education the teacher received.

"We will not provide further detail on the corrective measures, of which there were several," Thompson said. He confirmed Monday that the teacher had returned to the classroom.

The state Department of Public Instruction said Monday that it had not been notified of any possible educator misconduct in the Elmbrook School District since the incident. The department can conduct investigations and revoke teaching licenses based on "immoral conduct," which is defined as “conduct or behavior that is contrary to commonly accepted moral or ethical standards and that endangers the health, safety, welfare or education of any pupil."

Contact Rory Linnane at rory.linnane@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @RoryLinnane.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: In Brookfield, Elmbrook middle school teacher makes antisemitic remark