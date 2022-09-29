Brookfield, TPG Among Potential Bidders for Mashreq Payments Unit

Dinesh Nair, Archana Narayanan and Nicolas Parasie
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and Network International Holdings Plc are among potential bidders for UAE lender Mashreqbank PSC’s payments unit, according to people familiar with the matter.

Buyout firm TPG Inc. is also among suitors interested in the unit that could be valued at $500 million to $700 million, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private.

Mashreq has received initial bids and is in the process of taking potential buyers to the next round, the people said. No final agreements have been reached. The Dubai-based lender may decide to keep the unit or other bidders could emerge, the people said.

Representatives for Mashreq, Brookfield, Network International and TPG declined to comment.

Mashreq is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to tap potential buyers for the unit, which handles the processing of transactions made with credit and debit cards, Bloomberg reported earlier this year. At the time, Mashreq said it wasn’t in negotiations to sell the business.

NeoPay

The has since carved out its payments arm into a new unit, NeoPay. The unit processes about $22 billion across sectors on an annualized basis and handled over 300 million transactions last year.

Mashreq’s larger rival First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC also carved out its own payments business last year, and subsequently sold 60% of the unit to a division of Brookfield. A successful bid for Mashreq’s payments arm would allow the Canadian investor to consolidate the two businesses.

Network International, meanwhile, was founded in 1994 as a subsidiary of Emirates Bank. Private equity firms Warburg Pincus and General Atlantic bought a stake in the payments firm -- backed by Emirates NBD Bank PJSC -- in 2015, before listing the business in London less than four years later.

(Updates with NeoPay details in sixth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • CIFI shares fall further, bonds mixed after clarification

    Shares of CIFI Holdings fell further on Thursday, even as the Chinese property developer clarified that it was trying to solve payment difficulties tied to a trust product and had repaid interest on time on an offshore bond. Hong Kong-listed shares of CIFI were down 25.6% at HK$0.64 after hitting a record low of HK$0.63 earlier in the session. In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange late on Wednesday, CIFI said cash distribution met difficulties in relation to a trust product used to raise funds for a project in Tianjin city, as sales were not good.

  • Polish e-commerce leader Allegro trims forecast over price fears

    Allegro expects year-on-year revenue growth of 23%-26% compared to 25%-30% previously, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to rise by between 10%-12% versus a previous range of 10% and 15%. "With the prospect of a significantly more challenging environment driven by high inflation and the rising costs of living, we are putting increasingly more focus on cost efficiency on our side," Roy Perticucci, who took over from Francois Nuyts as Allegro's CEO, said in a statement.

  • Australia court dismisses petition against CBA, unit over banned commissions

    The petition arises from the Royal Commission inquiry into the country's financial sector through 2017 to 2019, which uncovered widespread misconduct in the sector including pushing unsuspecting customers to buy financial products without proper disclosures for commission, among others. However, the dismissal of this petition by the court is a blow to consumer advocates who wanted tougher regulation, and also absolves CBA of some of the most damaging allegations aired at the inquiry.

  • Analysis-Slots to smartphones: pandemic sends Australia's gambling problem online

    For Rhys Wareham, a coffee industry technician from Sydney, the start of COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020 did not just mean staying home, but having to stop visiting the pub every afternoon to gamble on poker machines. So he switched to a smartphone app which lets him track bets on his favourite sport, baseball, no matter where he is. "The gambling itself doesn't stop," said Wareham, 31, who has a young child and is two-thirds of the way through paying off a A$30,000 ($19,968) gambling debt that bankrupted him eight years ago.

  • Toyota global vehicle production up 44.3% in Aug, record for that month

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said on Thursday global vehicle production grew at a record pace for the month of August, as the sector recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and production capacity increased, mainly overseas. Vehicle production soared 44.3% in August year-on-year, the first increase since March. The Japanese automaker has been under scrutiny amid concerns Toyota may have to lower its annual production target of 9.7 million vehicles, even as China dials back pandemic restrictions and chip shortages are showing some signs of easing.

  • Deal Sourcing and Management Platform for Investment Bankers Launched by OutFlow

    OutFlow has launched a deal sourcing platform, helping investment bankers generate a scalable and predictable influx of venture capital opportunities. Boise, Idaho--(Newsfile Corp. - September 29, 2022) - OutFlow, which specializes in deal origination, has launched a deal sourcing platform for investment bankers, business brokers, and M&A (merger and acquisition) advisors, as well as private equity firms looking to better manage their lead pipelines.More information is available at https://outfl

  • Australia tells SingTel-owned Optus to pay cost of replacing hacked ID documents

    Australian telecoms giant Optus must pay the cost of replacing the passports and drivers licences of millions of customers whose personal information was stolen in one of the country's biggest data breaches, the government said on Thursday. The theft of data attached to 10 million customer accounts, equivalent to 40% of Australia's population, was the result of an error by Optus so it was up to the Singapore Telecommunications-owned company to pay for the consequences, Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones said. "Optus is absolutely responsible for paying for the costs and the implications of this for customers, whether it's the replacement of a licence, whether it's the replacement of a passport, or other necessary pieces of ID," Jones told reporters in Sydney.

  • Vietnam Economy Posts Double-Digit Growth on Manufacturing

    (Bloomberg) -- Vietnam’s economy posted a double-digit growth in the third quarter, helped by a rebound in manufacturing and a lower base in the year-ago period. Gross domestic product rose 13.67% in the three months ending September from a year earlier, the General Statistics Office said Thursday. That compared to a median estimate of 14.35% growth in a Bloomberg survey of economists, and a 6.02% contraction a year ago when the nation shuttered some factories as part of tough virus control meas

  • China's Sept factory activity set for third straight monthly contraction:Reuters poll

    China's factory activity is expected to have shrunk for a third month in a row in September, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as strict COVID measures in big cities and weakening exports growth hit orders and business confidence. China's economy showed some improvements in August with faster-than-expected growth in factory output and retail sales, but protracted COVID restrictions, softening exports momentum and the continued drag from a stressed property sector have dimmed the outlook. On Tuesday, data showed profits at China's industrial firms shrank at a faster pace in January-August.

  • Breakfast in, shopping out: tourists to the U.S. hit by soaring dollar

    In the weeks before heading to San Francisco for their vacation this month, Jeff Skipper and his wife Valerie, from the United Kingdom, watched helplessly as the U.S. dollar continued its meteoric rise against the British pound. The sterling/dollar exchange rate – which slumped to a record low this week – has reduced the affordability of the already pricey Golden Gate City for the couple, forcing them to economize on some holiday luxuries. "The exchange rate has been the biggest topic of conversation since we got here," said Jeff Skipper, 50, an electrician.

  • Europe's generic drugmakers say they may cut output due to energy bills

    Europe's drugmakers have warned they may stop making some cheap generic medicines because of surging electricity costs and are calling for an overhaul of the way they are priced, the latest industry to seek help as the energy crisis deepens. The generic drug industry lobby group Medicines for Europe, which represents companies including Teva, Novartis's Sandoz unit and Fresenius SE's Kabi business, on Tuesday sent an open letter to European Union member states' energy and health ministers. The bloc's 27 energy ministers are meeting on Friday to seek agreement on measures to ease the energy crunch in Europe, with a levy on windfall profits of fossil fuel companies and a gas price cap on the table.

  • Hong Kong’s Worst Trading Debut in 2022 Sends EV Maker Down 42%

    (Bloomberg) -- An EV maker and a unit of China’s real estate developer China Vanke Co. plunged in their trading debuts in Hong Kong, following IPOs that together raised more than $1.5 billion. Chinese electric-vehicle maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co. slumped as much as 42% to HK$25.05. The company raised about $800 million after selling shares at HK$48, the bottom of a marketed range. Leapmotor’s slide puts it on course for the steepest first-day decline by a listing larger than $250 mill

  • Blackrock Says These Are the Best Sectors to Invest in During Inflationary Times

    Earlier this week, the Dow Jones joined the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ in bear market territory. It marks the first time this year that the Dow has dipped below a 20% loss from peak – but it also marks a turning point in investor sentiment. A mood of doom and gloom is setting in. A change in times and a change in mood requires a change in outlook, a shift in perspective, for investors to succeed. With all three main indexes so far down, it’s clear that the last year’s modes of trading aren’t going t

  • The U.K. Is a Warning Sign as Market Stresses Rise

    The pound's slide is concerning, but problems are more widespread. The yuan has hit a record low against the dollar, and Japan has had to intervene to support the yen.

  • Pound Resumes Fall as BOE Move Fails to Quell Tax-Cut Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- The pound snapped a two-day gain after the Bank of England’s bond-buying program failed to quell jitters over the UK’s tax-cut plan. The currency fell almost 1% to $1.0782, paring Wednesday’s surge after the BOE said it would buy an unlimited amount of long-dated bonds until Oct. 14 to stave off a crash in the UK’s bond market. Thursday’s slide puts the currency on track for its worst month since the UK voted to leave the European Union in June 2016. Everyone from investors to the

  • Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 10% Yield

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. The former is raging – whether you blame Russia or Biden, the fact of high inflation can no longer be avoided – while the latter is rising – but whether it is rising fast enough to blunt inflation is yet to be determined. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, takes a hint from the bond market, where the US Treasury 2-year no

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • These 2 Stocks Are ‘Oversold Gems’ With Over 100% Upside Potential, Says Roth Capital

    Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors

  • 1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 252% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

    The broader economy might be slowing right now, but this company's trajectory remains firmly positive.

  • 2 Charts That Show When the Stock Market Will Bounce Back

    When the two-year Treasury yield breaks below its 11-week moving average, yields will have made a top. A lot of the downside pressure on stocks will then lift, and the stock market should rally.