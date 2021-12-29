Brookfield's Jose's Blue Sombrero, Original Pancake House in Milwaukee, Mequon's Anodyne Coffee among restaurants permanently closed in 2021

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. in Mequon

6300 W. Mequon Road, in the Mequon Public Market.

The owner blamed the continuing effects of the coronavirus crisis for the cafe's closing on Feb. 14 and said Anodyne would consolidate at its other locations.

Anodyne was among 10 original vendors at the market when it opened in June 2019.

Arlanderz Soul Food, a restaurant in Menomonee Falls that featured its special hot sauce as well as its soul food selection, has closed in Menomonee Falls, according to an announcement on Facebook.

Arlanderz Soul Food

W186-N9539 Bancroft Drive, Menomonee Falls

Owner Andre Horton announced the restaurant closure on May 25 on Facebook. It had been open for three years. No reason for the closing was given.

Arlanderz Chicken & Fish East Side, at 1814 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, remains open.

"I truly believe that this is only the beginning for Arlanderz," Horton wrote.

A double cheeseburger with the works (caramelized onion, mustard and ketchup) from Betty's Burgers and Custard, 1233 E. Brady St.

Betty's Burgers

1233 E. Brady St.

Betty's closed just before Thanksgiving, after being open for about a year and a half.

Brothers James and Anthony Roufus started the restaurant, and at the close, James said he was in talks to buy a bar.

The restaurant's burgers, served with single, double or triple patties and seasoned with Betty's own spice mix, won praise in a Journal Sentinel article about great new burgers of 2020.

Celesta

1978 N. Farwell Ave.

The east side vegan restaurant, which opened in 2018, closed permanently on May 20. When the coronavirus crisis began, Celesta turned to takeout and curbside delivery, and the dining room never reopened.

The owner said another restaurant is planning to open in the space.

Mazen Muna, owner of Dogg Haus, makes a hotdog for a customer in 2014.

The Dogg Haus

1633 W Wells St, Milwaukee

Owner Mazen Muna announced the closing of the popular Marquette University restaurant in April, although it hadn't been open since the COVID-19 crisis struck in March 2020.

"Had COVID not come around, we would still be there," Muna said.

The Dogg Haus' original location, at 1433 E. Brady St., will remain open.

Frida closed in March at Crossroads Collective. The food hall operators said a new vendor was lined up for the site.

Frida

Crossroads Collective, 2238 N. Farwell Ave.

The soup and sandwich spot had been at the food hall since its opening in December 2018. Frida closed March 14.

"Ultimately, this has been a tough year for restaurants, and we just don’t have the bandwidth to continue operating in two locations,” said Frida co-owner Mitchell Wakefield, who also owns Tess.

Frida still will pop up occasionally at Tess, 2499 N. Bartlett Ave., and will cater through the restaurant.

Holey Moley Doughnuts & Coffee

316 N. Milwaukee St.

The doughnut specialists stopped production and closed in February after shutting down the kiosk during the March 2020 lockdown but operating occasional pop-ups. The Third Ward site opened in 2014.

"When the time is right, we’ll find a new home for the concept," says the owner, Hospitality Democracy, on its website.

Hue Vietnamese Restaurant was in the middle of East Towne Wauwatosa.

Hue Vietnamese Restaurant in Tosa

6519 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa

The pandemic was challenging, the owners said, but they cited plans to expand their Bay View location. The Wauwatosa restaurant, which opened in 2014, closed April 10, but it will continue to be used as Hue's base for its SquareMeal Fresh Frozen meals, hunger relief programs, catering and food truck.

The Bay View restaurant is at 2691 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., and Hue's food will be available on its food truck at Hoyt Park and other locations over the summer.

Jose's Blue Sombrero in Brookfield closed after a fire Jan. 5, and eventually announced the closure was permanent.

Jose's Blue Sombrero

20371 W. Blue Mound Road, Brookfield

The restaurant announced its permanent closure in late January, weeks after a fire damaged the kitchen. The owner said the building was under contract to be sold this year.

Jose's Blue Sombrero still has locations in Wauwatosa; Fox Point and Mount Pleasant.

Laughing Taco

1033 S. First St.

The taqueria run by Milwaukee chef Justin Carlisle closed Dec. 31 after four years in operation. The space is to be used for private events, and the Laughing Taco stand at Fiserv Forum will continue.

The restaurant was a passion project featuring tacos from Monterrey, Mexico. the hometown of Carlisle's wife, Lucia Muñoz.

"It's run its course," Carlisle said.

European-influenced small plates by Mina, served at Crossroads Collective. The vendor's last day at the east side food hall is Nov. 30.

Mina

Crossroads Collective, 2238 N. Farwell Ave.

Mina, which opened at the food hall in July 2020, closed Nov. 30. It will continue selling heat-at-home meals, according to social media posts, and the owners also have other plans.

Mina's European-influenced menu changed often, and it served a top-notch double smash burger.

"Our hearts are heavy leaving this amazing group of people we’ve come to know here," owners Ryan Hoffman and Patrice Gentile said on Facebook. "The community here has been so welcoming and helpful and we are grateful to have been a part of it."

Mistral

2473 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee

The Top 30 restaurant announced Aug. 25 that it had permanently closed.

The finer-dining restaurant served Mediterranean cuisine in the Avalon Theater building.

"Your patronage was appreciated and we hope you continue to support the Avalon Theater, the Rosebud and Times Cinema," the owners said on Instagram.

A Dutch Baby oven-baked pancake was among the big breakfasts served at the east side location of the Original Pancake House.

Original Pancake House

2621 N. Downer Ave,, Milwaukee

The restaurant's east side location closed Jan. 25 after being open since 2006. An employee confirmed that the shutdown was related to the economic downturn during the coronavirus pandemic,

The Portland, Ore., chain, known for its large-portioned breakfast, still has a location at 16460 W. Blue Mound Road in Brookfield. One other Wisconsin Original Pancake House is in Madison.

The Pub

114 N. Main St., Oconomowoc

Oconomowoc's first Irish restaurant closed May 15. The owners had the building on the market for 18 months. "After 20 years we figured that's enough," said co-owner Aelred Gannon. "We've had a lot of fun and good interactions with the community."

Wine Maniacs Bar and Bistro was expected to take over the location.

Quarry Coffee & Cafe

20316 W. Main St., Lannon

The cafe closed Sept. 28 after 15 years, with a Facebook post citing "the economy and difficulty with a consistent workforce." The breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant hosted many community events.

Owner and chef Scott Mattfeld of Menomonee Falls worked as executive chef at several prestigious restaurants before opening the Lannon restaurant.

Ruggeri's Italian Market in Pewaukee has closed.

Ruggeri's Italian Market

161 W. Wisconsin Ave. Suite 1J, Pewaukee

The market serving Italian specialties closed May 16, a year after rebranding from Ruggeri's Lake Country Bakery.

"Everything closed and was canceled," owner Andy Ruggeri said in 2020 when he changed his business model.

Ruggeri bought the downtown Pewaukee bakery, which was then known as Cakes While U Wait, in 2019.

Sauce & Spice was one of the original vendors at Sherman Phoenix.

Sauce & Spice pizzeria

3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave., in Sherman Phoenix food hall

Sauce & Spice pizzeria shut Oct. 23, saying foot traffic had dwindled at the Sherman Phoenix food Hall during the pandemic. "It's just not what it was before COVID," said Monica Oliver, the shop's general manager.

The rising price of goods was another challenge, Oliver said.

Sauce & Spice was one of the original vendors when Sherman Phoenix opened in 2018 in the Sherman Park neighborhood. The operators are considering opening the pizzeria at another location.

Simple Cafe

2124 N. Farwell Ave.

The breakfast and lunch restaurant, open since 2013, closed at the end of July, noting uncertainty because of COVID-19. The restaurant's lease ended at the end of the month.

"It was just impossible to know if we could commit" to another multiyear lease, said partner Young Cho said.

The Milwaukee Simple Cafe was the second one; the original, in Lake Geneva, remains open.

The Soup House

324 E. Michigan St., Milwaukee

The restaurant catered to downtown workers for more than 20 years. It closed April 29.

"Downtown is such a ghost town now," said co-owner Ruby Erickson, noting that many office workers continued to work from home more than a year after the start of the pandemic.

"The outpouring of support, appreciation, love and tears (yes tears) was more then I could have ever imagined. I want you all to know you touched my heart in a very personal way," said Mitz Erickson, co-owner and Erickson's mother, in a Facebook post.

Customers line up at The Soup Market at the Milwaukee Public Market, as shown in 2011.

The Soup Market

Milwaukee Public Market, 400 N. Water St.

The Soup Market closed at the end of June after 16 years because it lost its lease. It was among the original vendors when the market opened in 2005.

The market announced that barbecue restaurant Pat's Rib Place would open there in summer,

"We never make decisions lightly, nor do we make them without careful consideration and evaluating what’s best for the Market as a whole," Paul Schwartz, the market's executive director, said by email.

The Soup Market's three other locations remain open, in Bay View, Washington Heights and Hales Corners.

Trattoria di Carlo, 8469 S. Howell Ave, Oak Creek, closed abruptly after 20 years in business. The restaurant was known for its signature pizzas.

Trattoria di Carlo

8469 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek

The popular restaurant, known for its pizza, closed in June after 20 years.

"The restaurant industry is very challenging right now and this is the right decision for my family,” chef Carlo Pedone said in a social media post announcing the closure. He did not specifically blame the pandemic.

Trattoria was popular for its brick oven pizzas with a hand-tossed, medium body crust. The family recipe dated back decades.

Tusk, which served made-from-scratch pub food at 5513 W. North Ave., closed Aug. 20. Its owner plans to open a bourbon and whiskey bar there this fall.

Tusk

5513 W. North Ave.

The made-from-scratch pub food and shareable-plates restaurant closed Aug. 20 after three years of operation,

Owner Christine McRoberts said she is turning the space into a whiskey and bourbon bar, with details yet to be announced.

The restaurant was on a block with several newer businesses in 1920s buildings, including Vennture Brew Co. to the west and the Sharehouse coffee and consignment shop to the east.

William Ho's restaurant in Shorewood was a staple in the North Shore and introduced a variety of Asian cuisine to the area.

William Ho's

3524 N. Oakland Ave, Shorewood

The Chinese restaurant known for its "modern interpretation of classic dishes” closed in January after more than 30 years in business.

The pandemic was one of the biggest reasons for the closure, according to a Shorewood Business Improvement District official. She said the owner, Bao Ping Dong, thought it was a good time to retire.

