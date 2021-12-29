Brookfield's Jose's Blue Sombrero, Original Pancake House in Milwaukee, Mequon's Anodyne Coffee among restaurants permanently closed in 2021
Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. in Mequon
6300 W. Mequon Road, in the Mequon Public Market.
The owner blamed the continuing effects of the coronavirus crisis for the cafe's closing on Feb. 14 and said Anodyne would consolidate at its other locations.
Anodyne was among 10 original vendors at the market when it opened in June 2019.
Arlanderz Soul Food
W186-N9539 Bancroft Drive, Menomonee Falls
Owner Andre Horton announced the restaurant closure on May 25 on Facebook. It had been open for three years. No reason for the closing was given.
Arlanderz Chicken & Fish East Side, at 1814 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, remains open.
"I truly believe that this is only the beginning for Arlanderz," Horton wrote.
Betty's Burgers
1233 E. Brady St.
Betty's closed just before Thanksgiving, after being open for about a year and a half.
Brothers James and Anthony Roufus started the restaurant, and at the close, James said he was in talks to buy a bar.
The restaurant's burgers, served with single, double or triple patties and seasoned with Betty's own spice mix, won praise in a Journal Sentinel article about great new burgers of 2020.
Celesta
1978 N. Farwell Ave.
The east side vegan restaurant, which opened in 2018, closed permanently on May 20. When the coronavirus crisis began, Celesta turned to takeout and curbside delivery, and the dining room never reopened.
The owner said another restaurant is planning to open in the space.
The Dogg Haus
1633 W Wells St, Milwaukee
Owner Mazen Muna announced the closing of the popular Marquette University restaurant in April, although it hadn't been open since the COVID-19 crisis struck in March 2020.
"Had COVID not come around, we would still be there," Muna said.
The Dogg Haus' original location, at 1433 E. Brady St., will remain open.
Frida
Crossroads Collective, 2238 N. Farwell Ave.
The soup and sandwich spot had been at the food hall since its opening in December 2018. Frida closed March 14.
"Ultimately, this has been a tough year for restaurants, and we just don’t have the bandwidth to continue operating in two locations,” said Frida co-owner Mitchell Wakefield, who also owns Tess.
Frida still will pop up occasionally at Tess, 2499 N. Bartlett Ave., and will cater through the restaurant.
Holey Moley Doughnuts & Coffee
316 N. Milwaukee St.
The doughnut specialists stopped production and closed in February after shutting down the kiosk during the March 2020 lockdown but operating occasional pop-ups. The Third Ward site opened in 2014.
"When the time is right, we’ll find a new home for the concept," says the owner, Hospitality Democracy, on its website.
Hue Vietnamese Restaurant in Tosa
6519 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa
The pandemic was challenging, the owners said, but they cited plans to expand their Bay View location. The Wauwatosa restaurant, which opened in 2014, closed April 10, but it will continue to be used as Hue's base for its SquareMeal Fresh Frozen meals, hunger relief programs, catering and food truck.
The Bay View restaurant is at 2691 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., and Hue's food will be available on its food truck at Hoyt Park and other locations over the summer.
Jose's Blue Sombrero
20371 W. Blue Mound Road, Brookfield
The restaurant announced its permanent closure in late January, weeks after a fire damaged the kitchen. The owner said the building was under contract to be sold this year.
Jose's Blue Sombrero still has locations in Wauwatosa; Fox Point and Mount Pleasant.
Laughing Taco
1033 S. First St.
The taqueria run by Milwaukee chef Justin Carlisle closed Dec. 31 after four years in operation. The space is to be used for private events, and the Laughing Taco stand at Fiserv Forum will continue.
The restaurant was a passion project featuring tacos from Monterrey, Mexico. the hometown of Carlisle's wife, Lucia Muñoz.
"It's run its course," Carlisle said.
Mina
Crossroads Collective, 2238 N. Farwell Ave.
Mina, which opened at the food hall in July 2020, closed Nov. 30. It will continue selling heat-at-home meals, according to social media posts, and the owners also have other plans.
Mina's European-influenced menu changed often, and it served a top-notch double smash burger.
"Our hearts are heavy leaving this amazing group of people we’ve come to know here," owners Ryan Hoffman and Patrice Gentile said on Facebook. "The community here has been so welcoming and helpful and we are grateful to have been a part of it."
Mistral
2473 S Kinnickinnic Ave, Milwaukee
The Top 30 restaurant announced Aug. 25 that it had permanently closed.
The finer-dining restaurant served Mediterranean cuisine in the Avalon Theater building.
"Your patronage was appreciated and we hope you continue to support the Avalon Theater, the Rosebud and Times Cinema," the owners said on Instagram.
Original Pancake House
2621 N. Downer Ave,, Milwaukee
The restaurant's east side location closed Jan. 25 after being open since 2006. An employee confirmed that the shutdown was related to the economic downturn during the coronavirus pandemic,
The Portland, Ore., chain, known for its large-portioned breakfast, still has a location at 16460 W. Blue Mound Road in Brookfield. One other Wisconsin Original Pancake House is in Madison.
The Pub
114 N. Main St., Oconomowoc
Oconomowoc's first Irish restaurant closed May 15. The owners had the building on the market for 18 months. "After 20 years we figured that's enough," said co-owner Aelred Gannon. "We've had a lot of fun and good interactions with the community."
Wine Maniacs Bar and Bistro was expected to take over the location.
Quarry Coffee & Cafe
20316 W. Main St., Lannon
The cafe closed Sept. 28 after 15 years, with a Facebook post citing "the economy and difficulty with a consistent workforce." The breakfast, lunch and brunch restaurant hosted many community events.
Owner and chef Scott Mattfeld of Menomonee Falls worked as executive chef at several prestigious restaurants before opening the Lannon restaurant.
Ruggeri's Italian Market
161 W. Wisconsin Ave. Suite 1J, Pewaukee
The market serving Italian specialties closed May 16, a year after rebranding from Ruggeri's Lake Country Bakery.
"Everything closed and was canceled," owner Andy Ruggeri said in 2020 when he changed his business model.
Ruggeri bought the downtown Pewaukee bakery, which was then known as Cakes While U Wait, in 2019.
Sauce & Spice pizzeria
3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave., in Sherman Phoenix food hall
Sauce & Spice pizzeria shut Oct. 23, saying foot traffic had dwindled at the Sherman Phoenix food Hall during the pandemic. "It's just not what it was before COVID," said Monica Oliver, the shop's general manager.
The rising price of goods was another challenge, Oliver said.
Sauce & Spice was one of the original vendors when Sherman Phoenix opened in 2018 in the Sherman Park neighborhood. The operators are considering opening the pizzeria at another location.
Simple Cafe
2124 N. Farwell Ave.
The breakfast and lunch restaurant, open since 2013, closed at the end of July, noting uncertainty because of COVID-19. The restaurant's lease ended at the end of the month.
"It was just impossible to know if we could commit" to another multiyear lease, said partner Young Cho said.
The Milwaukee Simple Cafe was the second one; the original, in Lake Geneva, remains open.
The Soup House
324 E. Michigan St., Milwaukee
The restaurant catered to downtown workers for more than 20 years. It closed April 29.
"Downtown is such a ghost town now," said co-owner Ruby Erickson, noting that many office workers continued to work from home more than a year after the start of the pandemic.
"The outpouring of support, appreciation, love and tears (yes tears) was more then I could have ever imagined. I want you all to know you touched my heart in a very personal way," said Mitz Erickson, co-owner and Erickson's mother, in a Facebook post.
The Soup Market
Milwaukee Public Market, 400 N. Water St.
The Soup Market closed at the end of June after 16 years because it lost its lease. It was among the original vendors when the market opened in 2005.
The market announced that barbecue restaurant Pat's Rib Place would open there in summer,
"We never make decisions lightly, nor do we make them without careful consideration and evaluating what’s best for the Market as a whole," Paul Schwartz, the market's executive director, said by email.
The Soup Market's three other locations remain open, in Bay View, Washington Heights and Hales Corners.
Trattoria di Carlo
8469 S. Howell Ave., Oak Creek
The popular restaurant, known for its pizza, closed in June after 20 years.
"The restaurant industry is very challenging right now and this is the right decision for my family,” chef Carlo Pedone said in a social media post announcing the closure. He did not specifically blame the pandemic.
Trattoria was popular for its brick oven pizzas with a hand-tossed, medium body crust. The family recipe dated back decades.
Tusk
5513 W. North Ave.
The made-from-scratch pub food and shareable-plates restaurant closed Aug. 20 after three years of operation,
Owner Christine McRoberts said she is turning the space into a whiskey and bourbon bar, with details yet to be announced.
The restaurant was on a block with several newer businesses in 1920s buildings, including Vennture Brew Co. to the west and the Sharehouse coffee and consignment shop to the east.
William Ho's
3524 N. Oakland Ave, Shorewood
The Chinese restaurant known for its "modern interpretation of classic dishes” closed in January after more than 30 years in business.
The pandemic was one of the biggest reasons for the closure, according to a Shorewood Business Improvement District official. She said the owner, Bao Ping Dong, thought it was a good time to retire.
