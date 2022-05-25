Brookhaven police use drone to help nab violent armed robbery suspect

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

Brookhaven police used a drone to help catch an armed robbery suspect who tried to run from officers.

Brookhaven police said that they learned about two men who were wanted in a violent armed robbery in Charlotte who may be in the area Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Alton Johnson, 27, and Shyquan Collins, 30, were wanted in connection to the robbery. Police said Johnson was accused of shooting the victim before the pair fled to Georgia.

A license plate reader spotted the vehicle in the area of North Druid Hills Road and Buford Highway.

TRENDING STORIES:

An officer found the vehicle parked in a CVS parking lot on Buford Highway. The officer was able to arrest Johnson, who was standing outside the vehicle.

Officers learned that Collins was still inside the store and deployed a drone to help find him. Collins ran out the back door when he saw police to avoid getting caught, but the drone operator kept an eye on him and updated police until he was taken into custody.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police said Collins had a warrant out for his arrest in New York. A stolen gun was found inside the vehicle.

Both men were arrested on multiple charges and taken to the DeKalb County jail.

The Charlotte victim’s name and condition have not been released.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Booth secures GOP circuit judge nomination in Republican primary

    A squeaker of a race for the 19th Judicial Circuit's circuit judges post came down to about a 1,000-vote difference in a three county circuit.

  • Troopers, Canton police nab wanted man after two-county car chase

    A Stark County man in car stolen from Akron led police from at least three agencies on a two-county chase Wednesday, investigators said.

  • Former Kentucky legislator pleads guilty to health fraud and financial charges

    The fraud occurred at a pharmacy owned by Robert Goforth, who represented Jackson County and parts of Laurel and Madison counties in the state House before resigning in August 2021. He ran unsuccessfully for the GOP nomination for governor in 2019.

  • New details emerge on Texas school shooter

    A school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has again left the nation reeling again after 19 children and two adults were killed by a 18-year-old gunman on Tuesday. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Tuesday the gunman, identified as Salvador Ramos, was reportedly killed by officers responding to the scene after he entered Robb Elementary School…

  • There’s No ‘Right’ Way To Cope With Traumatic Events — But Here’s Where You & Your Family Can Start

    It’s a cycle that too many of us have lived through before. Something horrific happens — something like Tueesday’s mass shooting that left 19 children and two adults dead at a Texas elementary school (or one of the nearly 200 others that have occurred in 2022 alone) or the slow-but-sure rising death toll of living […]

  • Envoy: Iran nuclear deal looks 'tenuous' but worth seeking

    The United States' top negotiator for Iran nuclear talks made the case to lawmakers Wednesday for sticking with what may be a last try for a deal reimposing limits on Iran’s nuclear development, despite Iran closing in on completing a bomb-capable nuclear program. Rob Malley, President Joe Biden’s envoy to negotiations aimed at getting the U.S. and Iran back in a breached 2015 Iran nuclear deal, faced lawmakers on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

  • US has not been asked to help in probe of reporter's killing

    Neither Israel nor the Palestinian Authority has formally requested U.S. assistance in the investigation into the killing of a Palestinian-American reporter during an Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank, the State Department said Wednesday. An AP reconstruction of the May 11 killing of Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh lends support to Palestinian witnesses who say she was shot by Israeli soldiers.

  • Trump, Cruz scheduled to speak at NRA convention days after Texas shooting

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), former President Trump and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) are all scheduled to speak at the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) leadership summit in Houston — which will now take place in the shadow of a horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The event, which begins Friday, has been in the works…

  • Here Is What a State Lawmaker Was Told About the Gunman's Weapons

    Just days after turning 18 this month, the gunman who killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school Tuesday purchased two “AR platform rifles” and 375 rounds of ammunition, according to a State Police briefing received by state Sen. John Whitmire of Houston. One of the assault rifles was left in a truck believed to have been driven by the gunman that was found crashed near the elementary school Tuesday. The other rifle, referred to in the briefing as “a Daniel Defense,” was fo

  • Colbert and Corden call out leaders after massacre at Texas elementary school: 'Show a modicum of courage'

    Stephen Colbert and James Corden both opened their shows Tuesday addressing the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas earlier in the day. At least 19 children and one teacher were killed when a gunman entered the school and opened fire. “Shortly before I came out here tonight, we learned of the unspeakable shooting in Uvalde, Texas today. And while we can add our prayers for the dead,” Colbert said to The Late Show crowd before taking a moment to compose himself, “there is nothing that could ever be said that can approach the immeasurable grief of those families. But while we’re at it, let’s pray this time our leaders show a modicum of courage in trying to prevent this from ever happening again.” Colbert then called on his viewers to vote out anyone who won’t work to pass new gun legislation. “Prayers won’t end this, voting might,” Colbert said. “So when you vote, ask yourself this question: Who running for office has publicly stated that they’re willing to do anything and everything in their power to protect your children from the criminally insane number of guns in America?” On The Late Late Show, Corden also called out the lack of action despite how often this sort of thing happens in the United States. “I don’t know what has to happen to change things here,” Corden said. “I am constantly shocked by the number of people who must think that this is an okay byproduct to never make meaningful changes to gun laws. And it doesn’t make sense to me. This doesn’t reflect the country that I think America is.” Despite President Biden’s call for lawmakers to stand up to the gun lobby, Corden has no faith that that will actually happen. “Nothing will change. Gun money will continue to get in the way of morality,” Corden said. “So, just as I stood here in this studio last week and I talked about a mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, today, heartbreakingly, it is an elementary school in Texas. And I’ll probably be stood here talking again in another week or two about another place.”

  • What are ketamine and norketamine? Examining the two drugs found in Dwayne Haskins' system after he died.

    Dwayne Haskins' toxicology report showed ketamine and norketamine in his system at the time of his death.

  • Texas gunman left home after fight with mom about Wi-Fi, mother's boyfriend says

    The man who opened fire in a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, massacring 19 children and two adults, was a loner who kept to himself and avoided any kind of

  • Texas school shooter lived in Uvalde: What we know about gunman, motive and how weapons were obtained

    The massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, is one of the deadliest shootings at a U.S. grade school. Here's what we know about gunman.

  • School Drop-Out Gave Warning on Facebook Minutes Before Uvalde Massacre

    Texas DPS/InstagramUVALDE, Texas—The 18-year-old gunman who opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing at least 19 kids and two adults, wrote three disturbing messages on Facebook just minutes before the massacre, warning of the carnage to come.“I’m going to shoot my grandmother,” Salvador Ramos wrote about 30 minutes before his rampage at Robb Elementary School, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday.Ramos made good on his vow, writing minutes later that he’d “shot my grandmother.” His la

  • Clipper’s Norman Powell Records White Woman Harassing Him at Gym

    Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell shared a video of a white woman bothering him at the boxing gym, reported TMZ. The woman verbally harassed him, calling him “un-American.” The situation escalated resulted in Las Vegas police getting involved and charging her with a misdemeanor.

  • Chicago’s ‘Walking Man’ lit on fire overnight, suffers burns to half his body during second brutal attack in 6 years: police

    A 75-year-old man known affectionately to Chicagoans as the “Walking Man,” was in critical condition early Wednesday after someone doused him in flammable liquid and lit him on fire as he lay on the ground overnight on Lower Wacker Drive, according to Chicago police. Joseph Kromelis, who once told the Tribune he “roams as a way of life,” had been resting when a man he didn’t know came up to ...

  • 'Drop it now! You will be shot': Portage sheriff's deputy warns before fatal shooting

    The deadly shooting remains under investigation by state officials.

  • Texas school shooting: New details emerge about police response, Salvador Ramos' 'evil' nature

    Police that responded to the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas were repeatedly fired at by Salvador Ramos before he was killed, officer says

  • Man caught lifting weights after $730K disability payout now going to prison, feds say

    The man was caught traveling across the country, visiting the Grand Canyon and fishing 3-foot-long fish while he was supposed to be injured, prosecutors said.

  • Man caught on video punching woman at Jacksonville gas station tells police ‘she hit me first’

    Action News Jax is learning new details about what the man caught on security video punching a woman repeatedly in the face at a local gas station claims led up to the fight.