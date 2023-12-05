Brookhaven police K-9s take home national training awards
Some local police dogs just took home national awards.
Several Brookhaven K-9s completed nationally recognized training courses to be able to spot drugs, track and take down criminals, and protect their handlers.
At the end of it is a competition, three Brookhaven K-9 officer teams took home trophies, for being the best police dogs in their training.
More than 130 canine teams from across the Southeast participated in this scenario-based training, according to police.
Brookhaven Police Officers Rakestraw and Hansen completed a 10-week Police Canine Training Course Hosted in Dooly County, Ga.
Police said these new skills and certifications will help work to keep the community safer.
