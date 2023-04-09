Brookhaven police mourning the death of retired K-9 credited with hundreds of arrests

Brookhaven police recently announced the death of a retired K-9 officer that worked for the department for more than six years.

The K-9 officer, Dano, came from a long line of working police dogs, according to the department.

Dano began working with the Brookhaven police during the inception of its canine program in July 2014.

Dano retired from duty in August 2020 due to declining health issues, the department said.

The department said Dano was credited with hundreds of arrests that would not have been made without him.

He seized illegal narcotics worth $4,737,262.00 and over $860,719.00 in cash. He also contributed to the seizure of firearms and vehicles from drug traffickers.

In October 2016, Dano’s ability to track human odor led to the immediate arrest of a murder suspect. In less than 30 minutes from the time of the murder, Dano had found the suspect hiding in the woods.

The subject pled guilty in court and was sentenced to life plus 144 years to serve.

Different law enforcement agencies in Johns Creek, Atlanta, Dunwoody, and Chamblee relied on Dano to track down narcotics, thanks to his tracking ability.

Eventually, federal agencies such as the DEA & Homeland Security also began requesting his assistance.

The department said Dano’s impact on its canine program will last forever.

