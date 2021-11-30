Brookings man sentenced to 40 years in prison in connection with death of 2-year-old

A Brookings man was sentenced to 40 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter, according to the Brookings County State's Attorney Office.

Robert L. Price pleaded guilty to the charge following an agreement by the state that if he pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charge, no further charges could be brought forward, according to the state's attorney.

Price, 30, was charged in connection to the 2019 death of a 2-year-old.

Brookings police responded to a call on July 31, 2019 at a home on the 900 block of Seventh Street in Brookings where they found an unresponsive child who was described as "extremely thin appearing malnourished and dehydrated," according to court documents.

The child also had lice in their hair, according to court documents.

Price and the child's mother, Renae Fayant, were both charged in connection to the child's death.

Fayant pleaded guilty in July and was sentenced to 75 years in prison, according to court documents.

During the investigation it was found that Fayant was primarily responsible for the child, according to the Brookings County State's Attorney Office. Her sentence reflects that responsibility.

The State's Attorney Office also acknowledged that Price's sentencing reflected his responsibility in the child's death.

