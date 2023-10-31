Brookings police investigate overnight car break-ins

TechCrunch

It was an absolutely wild week on the robotaxi front, and more specifically for GM's self-driving car subsidiary Cruise. The week started off with the California Department of Motor Vehicles suspending Cruise's driverless and deployment permits (with the California Public Utilities Commission following shortly after), effectively ending the company's robotaxi operations in San Francisco just months after receiving the last necessary permit to commercialize its operations. Two days later, Cruise decided to pause driverless operations in every market it had started to charge for its robotaxi service, including Austin, Houston and Phoenix.