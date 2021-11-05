Brookings police seeking information tied to convenience store armed robbery

A Brookings's convenience store was robbed early Friday morning, according to the Brooking's Police Department.

The suspect walked in at about 6 a.m. to 503 6th Street shortly after the store opened, according to Chelsie Bakken, a public information officer for the City of Brookings. The suspect demanded cash from the employee. It's unknown what kind of weapon was displayed during the robberyl

The suspect in an early morning robbery in Brookings.

Once the suspect got an undisclosed amount of cash from the employee, they left the store, according to Bakken. The employee was not injured.

Anyone with information relating to the robbery is encouraged to contact the Brookings Police Department at 605-692-2113.

