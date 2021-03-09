Brookland Baptist Church, Lexington Medical Center team up to provide COVID vaccines

Noah Feit
·2 min read

Lexington Medical Center is teaming up with Brookland Baptist Church to provide COVID-19 vaccines, according to hospital officials.

Beginning Thursday, eligible community members can get vaccinated at the West Columbia church, hospital officials said in a news release. Brookland Baptist is at 1066 Sunset Blvd., near the intersection with N 12th Street and about 1.5 miles from the Gervais Street bridge.

Hospital clinicians will administer shots inside the church’s Health and Wellness Center Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m., and also on Sunday from 1-4 p.m., according to the release.

This will allow Lexington Medical Center to increase vaccination volumes significantly as allocations increase, officials said. The hospital has already administered more than 37,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Choir and band members read from Matthew during a live-streamed Bible study at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia, South Carolina on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
Choir and band members read from Matthew during a live-streamed Bible study at Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia, South Carolina on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

“Lexington Medical Center is incredibly thankful to Brookland Baptist Church for joining forces with our hospital to vaccinate community members,” Lexington Medical Center president and CEO Tod Augsburger said in the release. “We want to vaccinate as many people as possible against the COVID-19 virus and are grateful for the support of community partners as we work to keep everyone healthy and safe.”

Anyone looking to get vaccinated must schedule an appointment and bring a driver’s license or identification card to the church.

To sign up for an appointment, go to LexMed.com/vaccine and click on “Request Form,” and then provide a name, date of birth, and email address. After submitting the information, individuals will receive an email from the Vaccine Administration Management System that will allow them to complete the registration and schedule a date and time for a vaccine appointment.

South Carolina has opened phase 1b of vaccinations in an effort to immunize the state’s population against the coronavirus. For a full list of who is eligible to receive a vaccine, go to https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine.

Individuals in phase 1b who do not have email or access to a computer can call the hospital at 803-739-3363 from Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to set up an appointment.

Appointments are subject to cancellation based on vaccines received from the federal government.

“There is no greater service we can provide to our community members during these unprecedented times than to vaccinate them against COVID-19. That’s why Brookland Baptist Church is pleased to partner with Lexington Medical Center,” Brookland Baptist Church’s senior pastor Reverend Dr. Charles B. Jackson Sr. said in the release. “Educating and encouraging our citizens to receive the vaccination are our top priorities. We’re committed to doing whatever we can to help stop the spread of this virus and save lives.”

Recommended Stories

  • As Maryland sees 128K doses of vaccine, Schrader explains allocation process

    More than 1 million Marylanders have received COVID-19 vaccines. But there are still questions about distribution and equity addressed at the state Senate's COVID-19 vaccine oversight workgroup meeting on Monday evening.

  • It's official: Nasdaq in a correction, with 10% fall from Feb record close

    The Nasdaq's retreat from its all-time highs last month is now officially considered a correction in a bull market. The Nasdaq entered the latest bull market last March and rose more than 105% from the pandemic low a year ago. Market-leading tech and tech-adjacent megacap stocks, which account for much of the Nasdaq's total market value, thrived during the pandemic recession.

  • Drew Barrymore's Morning Routine Isn't Complete Without This One Thing

    It all starts with a ritual she sticks to the night before.

  • Covid-19: India’s hunt for 'worrying' coronavirus variants

    India is scaling up efforts to find new variants before they could wreak havoc in the community.

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Microsoft email server hacks put Biden in a bind

    The US president is under pressure to respond to a widespread cyber-attack linked to China.

  • Stripping Harry and Meghan of security had nothing to do with Archie title decision

    The decision to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of round-the-clock protection had nothing to do with Buckingham Palace’s refusal to make their son Archie a prince, The Daily Telegraph can disclose. The Duchess complained in her television interview with Oprah Winfrey that depriving Archie of a title had put his safety at risk. She said there had been “no explanation” for the decision. But UK police protection for the Sussexes was only withdrawn after they had stepped down from royal duties following a meeting of the government body in charge of overseeing royal and VIP protection. The Prince of Wales then refused to pay for security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of his own pocket. The row over security is at the heart of the rift between father and son, laid bare in the bombshell television interview with Winfrey. The Duke said his father had stopped taking his calls after they had left Britain. He complained in the interview that during their stay in Canada, he was told “at short notice security was going to be removed”. Separately, the Duchess complained that a decision taken by Buckingham Palace not to give their son Archie the royal title of prince had prevented him receiving armed police protection. The decision angered the Duke and Duchess because 24-hour protection was given to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of the Duke of York, up until 2011, when they were still at university.

  • Unnamed aide reportedly accuses Cuomo of inappropriately touching her at New York governor's mansion

    An unnamed aide reported to her supervisor that New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D) inappropriately touched her at New York's Executive Mansion, Cuomo's home, after she had been summoned to work there one day late last year, the Times Union — the newspaper that serves the New York capital region — reported Tuesday. The latest allegation of sexual harassment against Cuomo has reportedly been referred to New York Attorney General Letitia James' office, which is conducting an investigation on the claims. This marks the fourth aide or former aide to accuse Cuomo of inappropriate workplace behavior during his tenure as governor in recent weeks. Previously, Karen Hinton described an inappropriate encounter she had with Cuomo when she was working as a consultant for the Department of Housing and Urban Development while Cuomo was the department's secretary. Another woman, Anna Ruch, said Cuomo made an unwanted advance when she met him at a wedding. Lindsey Boylan alleged he kissed her without consent, Ana Liss accused him of inappropriate conduct, and Charlotte Bennet described questions that made her "horribly uncomfortable;" all three women are former aides. Cuomo, who is also under fire over how his administration handled data related to COVID-19 deaths in New York's nursing homes, has faced calls to resign from Democrats and Republicans, though he has squashed that idea. On Tuesday, he skirted a question about whether he'll seek another term in office, saying only "you know allegations. You don't know facts. Let's operate on facts." Read more at Politico and The Times Union. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyAnchorman Roger Mudd dies at 93How Democrats learned to stop worrying and hand out fat stacks of cash

  • Democrats may have just laid the groundwork for Biden to cancel $50,000 of student debt per person

    A stimulus provision would ensure forgiven student debt couldn't be taxed through 2025. Democrats say it paves the way for student-debt cancellation.

  • What does a ‘slimmed down’ Royal family mean for Harry and Meghan’s security?

    Much was made of the issue of young Archie’s security in the Sussexes’ interview with Oprah Winfrey; Harry mentioned the topic repeatedly, while Meghan appeared to believe that in it not being granted to her son, he was being deprived of a royal privilege that would have been afforded to others. It seems possible that Prince Andrew demanding protection for his daughters may have influenced her concerns. She had known Eugenie and Beatrice, who bear royal titles, prior to meeting Harry; until 2011 the pair had 24-hour police protection – the source of much consternation within the palace – at a cost of £500,000 to the taxpayer each year, which came to an end when they were in their early 20s. Prince Andrew lobbied hard for their security to remain in place, arguing that their status as minor royals differed from their cousins on account of their HRH titles. But there can have been no discussion as to anyone “granting” a royal title – and the security that comes with it – to Archie. The rules were set in stone in 1917 and, with Prince Charles and William reportedly seeking to “slim down” the monarchy, the firstborn of the younger son could have never been expected to match the royal credentials of the young Cambridges. When George V created the House of Windsor in 1917, he restricted the scope of the Royal family: the title of Royal Highness was reserved for the sons and daughters of the Sovereign, and the sons and daughters of sons of the Sovereign (but not daughters). It was also to be granted to the eldest son of the eldest son of the Prince of Wales (eg today, Prince George). That is why the children of Princess Mary (daughter of George V), Princess Margaret and Princess Anne got no titles from their mothers, though some did from their fathers – the Earl of Harewood (hereditary) and the Earl of Snowdon (created for him). George V did not, however, take into account the possible longevity of monarchs. So in 2012 the Queen extended the concept so that if the Duchess of Cambridge had a first born girl, she would be HRH. Later the younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, were born as HRHs. Archie will become an HRH automatically when Prince Charles becomes King. Security for the Sussexes – and not Archie specifically – would have been adequate while Prince Harry was a working royal, since young children are not out and about on their own. He would be protected, and it is certain that if there were any need for protection later, that would have happened. But what the plan for a slimmed down monarchy seems not to have addressed is how would things look for Harry’s children – and how Meghan might have wanted to change things. In the interview, contradicting the couple’s decision not to give Archie any title at all, the fact that her son was not a prince was held as a grudge against the Royal family, as if the lack of such a title put him at risk from external threats. She was clearly unwilling to accept well established rules, perhaps a rather more American approach to things than taken by others marrying into the family. Another factor could be that Prince Harry mythologised the idea that security was removed from his mother, leading to her death – whereas in fact Diana, Princess of Wales, decided she didn’t want it. Certainly in the interview he appeared unduly nervous about his family’s safety, while allowing glimpses of walks with Archie on a nearby beach seemed, to say the least, foolhardy. But Harry must be realistic about what his current position in the royal framework should allow – and a glance back at history might have served him well. When Edward VIII abdicated and became Duke of Windsor, he was never given security by the British Government – arguably at a time when he might have needed it most – roaming, as he did, around Europe. Of the many grudges that the Duke felt had been landed on him, this issue was never raised on either side. He neither expected security – nor was it offered. It could possibly have been argued that some sort of protection might have been granted to a man who had once been Britain’s king – as happens with former US Presidents, and nowadays former Prime Ministers. Instead, the Duke paid for his own security, such as it was. In the interview Prince Harry complained that at a certain point, while out in Canada, he was told that the British taxpayer would cease to pay for his security. Clearly this was because he was no longer a working member of the Royal family. He had stepped down – or back – as he insists. It would have been shocking for the British taxpayer to have had to finance expensive security (estimated to be around £1 million per year) for a man doing absolutely nothing for Britain. Now that he is operating commercially and independently, does he really expect us to foot what could amount to a rather considerable bill? Royal security is ultimately a matter for New Scotland Yard, who are in overall control of who is protected, how and when. The whole issue was readdressed after the serious incident in the Mall in 1974 when Princess Anne’s car was attacked and she was nearly kidnapped at gunpoint. The Princess courageously outwitted her assailant by refusing to get out of the car, and he did not have a plan B. She was rescued, but her policeman was badly wounded. Protection plans were revised. By 1982 (when the Queen’s personal detective was obliged to step down on account of his involvement with a male prostitute), the Royalty Protection Group consisted of 43 men from the uniformed branch of the Metropolitan Police who from then on accompanied members of the Royal family on public engagements, but in plain clothes. And now there is always a second car with backup sergeants in addition to the protection officer in the lead vehicle when they are on public engagements (not on private excursions). The disappearance of British security is one of the many things that Prince Harry needs to come to terms with in his self-imposed exile – an unfortunate truth they will need to resolve.

  • After nearly 6 hours of jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin, only 3 jurors have been chosen to serve

    Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

  • Andrew Cuomo has a new scandal, and it's the 'structural safety' of a bridge named after his father

    Snapping bolts have raised concerns over whether the $3.9 billion span - which replaced the Tappan Zee Bridge in 2017 - could collapse.

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo can't get guest to agree that Pepé Le Pew is the latest victim of cancel culture gone 'overboard'

    WSJ writer Jon Hilsenrath pointed out the cartoon skunk's unacceptable "grabbing and groping" and said "maybe it's time for Pepé Le Pew to beat it."

  • When to expect payments, other benefits from relief package

    As the latest federal pandemic relief package makes its way to President Joe Biden’s desk, Americans may be wondering when the benefits will reach them. It includes direct payments to most Americans, aid to small businesses, financial help for schools and much more to help the country recover from the financial ravages of the pandemic. The house is expected to give its final approval early this week and then it heads to Biden for his signature.

  • Harry and Meghan have put Palace aides in the firing line – but their criticisms may be justified

    Princess Diana famously referred to them as the “men in grey suits”. Harry and Meghan simply cited “the institution.” Yet with the spotlight now falling on the people who advise the royals – as well as the “principals” themselves – are criticisms of Palace staff justified? Notwithstanding the alleged comment about the colour of Archie’s skin, said to have been uttered by an unnamed family member, the professionalism of everyone from the Human Resources department to the Queen’s own private secretary, Sir Edward Young, has been called into question by the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview. The “if in doubt, blame the staff” mantra might seem a convenient foil to a couple who have been accused of “outrageous bullying”, but there is some justification to their exasperation with interfering aides working within an outdated system. Take one look at the make-up of the Lord Chamberlain’s Committee which runs the royal household, and it soon becomes clear why Meghan may have felt misunderstood by the Palace powers-that-be: there has never been a woman – or non-white person – among its leadership. The blame game has already begun behind Palace gates with both Sir Edward and Prince Charles’s private secretary, Clive Alderton, pictured below, described as “dead men walking”.

  • Bible teacher Beth Moore, Trump critic and advocate for sex abuse victims, says she is no longer Southern Baptist

    Bible teacher Beth Moore, a critic of former President Donald Trump and advocate for sexual abuse victims, says she is no longer a Southern Baptist.

  • For some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workers

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really did "tell all" when speaking with Oprah Winfrey about their exit from palace life on CBS on Sunday — though both refused to name names when it came to which royal allegedly voiced "concerns" about "how dark" baby Archie's skin was going to be. Viewers, though, almost immediately began to speculate that the remarks were made by Prince Charles, Harry's father. But go ahead and put that out of your mind, folks, because Prince Charles definitely isn't racist! How can you tell? Because on Tuesday, the Prince of Wales visited a new NHS vaccine pop-up clinic at Jesus House in London … where he appeared to only take photos with Black health-care workers and patients: An Instagram account used by the royal family just posted a series of pictures of Prince Charles with Black people at an NHS site. There’s a lot of speculation that he may have been the one who to raise concerns about Baby Archie’s skin color. https://t.co/Sr4g9Oig5n pic.twitter.com/U2WtiZdmqM — Liam Stack (@liamstack) March 9, 2021 He's certainly not compensating! It's certainly just a coincidence that this is Charles' first visit to Jesus House since 2007! There is certainly nothing to see here! More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyAnchorman Roger Mudd dies at 93How Democrats learned to stop worrying and hand out fat stacks of cash

  • The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill would literally pay parents for having kids, and it could dramatically change America's social safety net forever

    The stimulus bill includes a child tax credit for parents to receive up to $3,600 per child. Making it permanent would nearly halve child poverty.

  • HBO Max accidentally showed the long-awaited 'Snyder Cut' of 'Justice League' when people clicked on 'Tom and Jerry'

    People attempting to watch "Tom and Jerry" got a surprise sneak peek at Zack Snyder's cut of DC Comics' "Justice League" movie ahead of its release.

  • US admiral says Guam needs more defenses to stop China from knocking it out of the fight with a 'cheap shot'

    'Guam is not just a place that we believe that we can fight from,' the admiral said. 'We are going to have to fight for it."