Brookland-Cayce vice principal gets bond after being charged with student assault

An administrator of Brookland-Cayce High School was released from Lexington County Detention Center Friday following charges by police that he assaulted a student.

A judge released Leon Brunson, the school’s vice principal, on a personal recognizance bond of about $3,000. That means Brunson didn’t have to pay the bond but will if he misses court hearings.

Wednesday, at about midday, two students got into a fight at Brookland-Cayce, and after it was broken up, Brunson pushed one of the students several times, according to police. The student was “taken to the ground” by Brunson and was injured, police said.

Cayce Police Department charged Brunson with third-degree assault and unlawful conduct toward a child.

Unlawful conduct toward a child is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Third-degree assault is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail.