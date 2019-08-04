Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A 0.8% Dividend

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days time. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 8th of August will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of August.

Brookline Bancorp's upcoming dividend is US$0.11 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.44 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Brookline Bancorp has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current share price of $14.25. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Brookline Bancorp paying out a modest 38% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. For this reason, we're glad to see Brookline Bancorp's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Brookline Bancorp's dividend payments per share have declined at 5.1% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. Brookline Bancorp is a rare case where dividends have been decreasing at the same time as earnings per share have been improving. It's unusual to see, and could point to unstable conditions in the core business, or more rarely an intensified focus on reinvesting profits.

The Bottom Line

Is Brookline Bancorp worth buying for its dividend? Companies like Brookline Bancorp that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Overall, Brookline Bancorp looks like a promising dividend stock in this analysis, and we think it would be worth investigating further.

