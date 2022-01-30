Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of US$0.13

The board of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.13 per share on the 25th of February. The dividend yield will be 2.9% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

Brookline Bancorp's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Before making this announcement, Brookline Bancorp was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 14.6% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 41%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Brookline Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.34, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.50. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 3.9% per annum over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Brookline Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Brookline Bancorp's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Brookline Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. To that end, Brookline Bancorp has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

